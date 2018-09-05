There was a huge upset in the Democratic primary for the MA-07 congressional district with 10-term incumbent Rep. Michael Capuano losing to challenger Ayanna Pressley:

Capuano concedes to Democratic challenger Pressley in Mass. primary https://t.co/mJwgwDWEOC — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) September 5, 2018

Here’s the moment where Pressley realizes she’s won:

Pressley is even more liberal than Capuano which tells you everything you need to know about the trajectory of the Democratic party:

Mike Capuano has one of the MOST liberal voting records in Congress. Pressley ran to his left where she could, but there wasn't much room. This challenge was partially about ideology but also about turning the page & having a new voice/new look for a majority/minority district. — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) September 5, 2018

When even being a liberal isn’t good enough:

Capuano is a 20-year progressive who voted against the Iraq War and the Patriot Act. He lost his Democratic primary tonight after his opponent accused him of simply voting the right way, not leading a movement. Buckle up folks. This is real.https://t.co/G6YeFvaJbg — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) September 5, 2018

Of course Pressley was AOC-approved!

This photo was taken months ago. .@AyannaPressley + I bonded over running while constantly told it’s “not our turn,” that we “weren’t ready,” “good enough,” or “experienced” enough. We kept going anyway. In June, I won my primary. Tonight, she won hers. Here’s to November.🚀 pic.twitter.com/4Xf8AnTMUQ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) September 5, 2018

No polls had Pressley winning yet she won by a whopping 18 points:

In the end, Pressley will win #MA07 by 18 points. No poll showed her beating Capuano. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) September 5, 2018

Pollsters say it’s not their fault, however:

A few people are using our July #MA7 poll to say polling is broken. My own view is it was far too old to be compared to last night’s result. — Steve Koczela (@skoczela) September 5, 2018

Turnout for the race was incredible:

Huge turnout powered Ayanna Pressley's upset victory over Mike Capuano, via @mmurraypolitics.: 2018: 102,067 2016: 46,735 2014: 61,725 2012: 41,162 2010: 42,342 2008: 48,026 2006: 85,051 1998 (Capuano wonmulti-candidate primary): 88,145https://t.co/qQLFTmksrR — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) September 5, 2018

