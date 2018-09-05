There was a huge upset in the Democratic primary for the MA-07 congressional district with 10-term incumbent Rep. Michael Capuano losing to challenger Ayanna Pressley:

Here’s the moment where Pressley realizes she’s won:

Pressley is even more liberal than Capuano which tells you everything you need to know about the trajectory of the Democratic party:

When even being a liberal isn’t good enough:

Of course Pressley was AOC-approved!

No polls had Pressley winning yet she won by a whopping 18 points:

Pollsters say it’s not their fault, however:

Turnout for the race was incredible:

