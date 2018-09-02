Buzz Aldrin, the second man to ever walk on the moon, has not yet weighed in on the controversy surrounding the new Neil Armstrong biopic “First Man” which left out the historic planting of the flag.

But we do have past tweets from Aldrin which just might shed some light on things. Here’s the American hero calling his salute of the flag his “proudest moment”:

That photo, of course, was taken by Neil Armstrong:

It does look “the best”!

It’s almost as if the American flag is part of NASA’s culture or something:

Aldrin tweeted a few weeks back that he’s saddened that more people don’t fly their own American flags anymore:

And thank you, sir:

***

