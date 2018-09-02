Buzz Aldrin, the second man to ever walk on the moon, has not yet weighed in on the controversy surrounding the new Neil Armstrong biopic “First Man” which left out the historic planting of the flag.

But we do have past tweets from Aldrin which just might shed some light on things. Here’s the American hero calling his salute of the flag his “proudest moment”:

Happy #FlagDay! My salute to the American flag on the moon was my proudest moment. #Apollo11 pic.twitter.com/wIim2nsh6B — Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) June 14, 2016

That photo, of course, was taken by Neil Armstrong:

#NeilArmstrong took this photo of me saluting our flag on the moon during our #Apollo11 moon walk & it was my proude… http://t.co/yfLbIZISbG — Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) July 21, 2014

It does look “the best”!

@fossilfriendly @ahsweet_77 I always thought our flag looked the best. The rod made it look furled as there is no air or atmosphere up there — Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) May 27, 2015

It’s almost as if the American flag is part of NASA’s culture or something:

Here at @NASA KSC in the VAB with a big flag and a few spacecraft. One that flew and clean and shiny new ones. #America #Space #GYATM pic.twitter.com/RaoO9J0RJg — Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) July 6, 2017

Aldrin tweeted a few weeks back that he’s saddened that more people don’t fly their own American flags anymore:

The first thing I do every morning is put the American flag up on my balcony; and every night I take it down, and

properly fold and store it. It’s saddens me how few people do this anymore. #proudtoserve #mycountry #ourfreedom #usa #ifyoustandfornothingyoullfallforeverything pic.twitter.com/Aapi8fuDJX — Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) August 9, 2018

And thank you, sir:

I'm proud to salute the U.S. flag as a veteran to show my pride in my service. https://t.co/cLKqVRwx1j #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/hMzuZcB3BS — Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) November 12, 2016

