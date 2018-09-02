It’s no secret that Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has run into a few problems on the campaign trail this year with it becoming a running joke that she doesn’t really know what she’s talking about, but it looks like she FINALLY figured out a way to avoid tough questions as she campaigns: ONLY TALK TO KIDS!

Notice how the kids cheer as she says she wants to fight Trump:

And then she slid down this tiny little hill on her backside:

And the reason why these Babylon Bee stories about Ocasio-Cortez are still so funny are because they could be true:



