It’s no secret that Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has run into a few problems on the campaign trail this year with it becoming a running joke that she doesn’t really know what she’s talking about, but it looks like she FINALLY figured out a way to avoid tough questions as she campaigns: ONLY TALK TO KIDS!

Notice how the kids cheer as she says she wants to fight Trump:

Out here in Corona, Queens with @JumaaneWilliams organizing the kids 💪🏽💜 pic.twitter.com/urFuwFXQ3W — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) September 1, 2018

And then she slid down this tiny little hill on her backside:

And the reason why these Babylon Bee stories about Ocasio-Cortez are still so funny are because they could be true:

Ocasio-Cortez Praises Venezuela For Making Everyone A Millionaire Through Hyperinflationhttps://t.co/4WRWpbd4cx pic.twitter.com/bQ4SakKArO — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 31, 2018

***

