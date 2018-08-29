The FBI is pushing back, anonymously, on a Daily Caller story referenced by President Donald Trump in multiple tweets from earlier this morning:

The Daily Caller quoted an anonymous source of its own in the reporting:

…according to a former intelligence officer with expertise in cybersecurity issues, who was briefed on the matter. He spoke anonymously, as he was not authorized to publicly address the Chinese’s role with Clinton’s server.

Trending

However, the FBI just released a statement to multiple news outlets saying, “The FBI has not found any evidence the servers were compromised”:

If the FBI is releasing this to reporters from Fox News, NBC News and Politico, why can’t someone at the FBI put a name behind it? Because we do know that, in the past, Hillary’s server was compromised. So, you know, we’d like someone to go on record at the FBI to explain things:

And to top it all off, we have this warning on anonymous sources from the president:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Daily CallerFBI