The FBI is pushing back, anonymously, on a Daily Caller story referenced by President Donald Trump in multiple tweets from earlier this morning:

Hillary Clinton’s Emails, many of which are Classified Information, got hacked by China. Next move better be by the FBI & DOJ or, after all of their other missteps (Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr, FISA, Dirty Dossier etc.), their credibility will be forever gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

Report just out: “China hacked Hillary Clinton’s private Email Server.” Are they sure it wasn’t Russia (just kidding!)? What are the odds that the FBI and DOJ are right on top of this? Actually, a very big story. Much classified information! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

The Daily Caller quoted an anonymous source of its own in the reporting:

…according to a former intelligence officer with expertise in cybersecurity issues, who was briefed on the matter. He spoke anonymously, as he was not authorized to publicly address the Chinese’s role with Clinton’s server.

That story about China hacking Clinton's emails was based on … wait for it … anonymous sources: https://t.co/isMCT1BTs1 https://t.co/9bbX6MqUSn — Blake Hounshell (powered by blockchain) (@blakehounshell) August 29, 2018

However, the FBI just released a statement to multiple news outlets saying, “The FBI has not found any evidence the servers were compromised”:

JUST IN: FBI rebuts Trump tweet: “The FBI has not found any evidence the (Clinton) servers were compromised,” an FBI official tells @KenDilanianNBC https://t.co/a5V15SxFRr — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) August 29, 2018

.@foxnews Justice Dept reporter Jake Gibson says FBI pushing back on Daily Caller story quoted by President Trump https://t.co/hsI44EBH6N

From FBI official: “The FBI has not found any evidence the servers were compromised.” — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) August 29, 2018

In response to a Daily Caller story claiming that the IC IG (??) discovered that a Chinese company hacked Clinton's email server, the FBI says it "has not found any evidence the servers were compromised." pic.twitter.com/EClVln8pAK — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) August 29, 2018

If the FBI is releasing this to reporters from Fox News, NBC News and Politico, why can’t someone at the FBI put a name behind it? Because we do know that, in the past, Hillary’s server was compromised. So, you know, we’d like someone to go on record at the FBI to explain things:

And to top it all off, we have this warning on anonymous sources from the president:

When you see “anonymous source,” stop reading the story, it is fiction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

