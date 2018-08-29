Congratulations to Rep. Martha McSally on her YUGE win over challengers Dr. Kelli Ward and Joe Arpaio last night in the Arizona Republican party to fill the vacancy of retiring Senator Jeff Flake:

RACE CALL: DDHQ Calls GOP Senate Primary For Rep. Martha McSallyhttps://t.co/AOgwtoMxNF pic.twitter.com/QXXD9ibPKg — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) August 29, 2018

President Trump quickly congratulated Rep. McSally, although he stayed out of the primary:

Martha McSally, running in the Arizona Primary for U.S. Senate, was endorsed by rejected Senator Jeff Flake….and turned it down – a first! Now Martha, a great U.S. Military fighter jet pilot and highly respected member of Congress, WINS BIG. Congratulations, and on to November! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

Vice President Pence was actually the first to congratulate Rep. McSally, but that was before even a single ballot was cast and he deleted it:

Mike Pence just publicly congratulated Martha McSally for winning the #AZSen GOP primary. None of the ballot counts have been announced in that race. Pence deleted the tweet, but here it is. NYT live results showed 0% of AZ precincts reporting when he sent it. pic.twitter.com/dIRILv7BRg — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) August 29, 2018

Rep. McSally, who flew combat missions in an A-10 attack aircraft, quickly attacker her future opponent Krysten Sinema:

"Hollywood Sinema" is what Martha McSally nicknames her Democratic opponent from Tempe primary night stage. Says Sinema "brags about having 100 shoes" while "I, on the other hand, have over 100 combat missions." Says Sinema has "Hollywood glitz" & is "left of Pelosi Democrats." — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) August 29, 2018

Sinema calls herself a centrist:

BREAKING: Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, a centrist who touts her willingness to work across the aisle, wins Democratic nomination for US Senate in Arizona primary. https://t.co/J19AEc1n6D — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) August 29, 2018

And Nate Silver has the race as a slightly in Sinema’s favor at this point:

If I *had* to pick and couldn't call it a toss-up, I guess I'd say Sinema was favored in AZ. (We'll have our Senate model out soon.) But the fact that this is supposed to be Democrats' *best* race and they're maybe only 55-60% favorites there says a lot about the Senate map/math. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) August 29, 2018

Hardest hit might be Tomi Lahren, who came under fire for calling Sen. John McCain a RINO while campaigning with Ward on the day the senator’s family announced he was ending his cancer treatment:

HUGE mistake. Establishment big money talks. What a disappointment. https://t.co/YTrssblkyK — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 29, 2018

