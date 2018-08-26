Just to update you on the story from earlier today of the mass shooting at the Madden tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, the gunman has been identified as David Katz, 24, of Baltimore, Md.:

Which he reportedly won:

Katz was congratulated online by the Buffalo Bills after the 2017 tournament:

Federal authorities, after an hour delay, are searching Katz’s home now:

Just to recap, three are dead, including Katz, with 11 wounded:

***

