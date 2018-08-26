Just to update you on the story from earlier today of the mass shooting at the Madden tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, the gunman has been identified as David Katz, 24, of Baltimore, Md.:

Jacksonville authorities now confirm that the video game competition shooter was David Katz, 24 of Baltimore. Federal authorities are inside his home right now: https://t.co/ZRLkbb7wdk — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) August 26, 2018

Katz shown here in a Madden tournament from last year: pic.twitter.com/MzIBHh5dsC — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) August 26, 2018

Which he reportedly won:

If you don’t follow online gaming, these events have grown bigger & bigger, with up to hundreds of thousands of dollars for winners. There are play by play commentators; when Katz won last year, he did a “post-game interview” w frmr NFL player Steve Tasker — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) August 26, 2018

Katz was congratulated online by the Buffalo Bills after the 2017 tournament:

Congrats to David Katz, the Madden 17 Bills Championship winner! Thanks for following along, Bills fans. https://t.co/YHJHzlFElc pic.twitter.com/incdEhLxkT — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) February 27, 2017

Federal authorities, after an hour delay, are searching Katz’s home now:

Authorities just entered South Baltimore home as part of Jacksonville mass shooting investigation https://t.co/PTbCfomyfz pic.twitter.com/a5PdQDpqyU — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) August 26, 2018

Just to recap, three are dead, including Katz, with 11 wounded:

To recap Jacksonville shooting: 3 dead at the scene, including the suspect (24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore). Nine other victims transported to local hospitals (seven had gunshot wounds). Two other victims that suffered gunshot wounds went themselves to local hospitals…. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) August 26, 2018

