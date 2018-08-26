Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker volunteered with the National Guard over the weekend to help fill sandbags for use in Dane County, which has experience devastating flooding over the past few days:

Look at everyone pitching in:

Except this protester. He’s just standing there for the photo-op while decrying photo-ops:

But he really, really cares about his community!

Lib at work, not working:

Pretty much:

As for Walker, he thanked all the volunteers who actually did something other than hold a sign:

***

