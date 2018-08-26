Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker volunteered with the National Guard over the weekend to help fill sandbags for use in Dane County, which has experience devastating flooding over the past few days:

.@FLTonetteWalker joined me in filling sandbags today. We figured if we can do wallpaper together, we can do sandbags together. pic.twitter.com/qrgnrRyiaQ — Governor Walker (@GovWalker) August 25, 2018

Look at everyone pitching in:

Thanks to all of the volunteers and members of the @wi_guard we saw today in Monona and in Madison. pic.twitter.com/frS63huuO2 — Governor Walker (@GovWalker) August 25, 2018

Except this protester. He’s just standing there for the photo-op while decrying photo-ops:

As Governor @ScottWalker fills sandbags to help with flood relief in Dane County, this dweeb stands and protests. Sadly, this hate is all to uncommon among the left in Wisconsin. He ought grab a shovel, as we should all come together in times of need. pic.twitter.com/oGpcHioZgI — Rohn W. Bishop (@RohnWBishop) August 25, 2018

But he really, really cares about his community!

Just think how much faster things could eat done if he helped. https://t.co/wyrVsE8zpT — Realist & Curmudgeon (@PenguinsFan62) August 26, 2018

Lib at work, not working:

There is an idiot holding a sign protesting in this pic. Says so much about the left. https://t.co/CyyEhWa0hC — Sue (@GMOM67) August 26, 2018

Pretty much:

As for Walker, he thanked all the volunteers who actually did something other than hold a sign:

Even though I work out every day, my body is sore this morning from filling sand bags all morning yesterday. Thanks to all the volunteers who are doing it again today! — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) August 26, 2018

***

