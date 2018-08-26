Former NSA Director Gen. Michael Hayden used Sen. John McCain’s death to take a shot at President Trump and his pulling of a security clearance from former CIA Director John Brennan:

While I was at CIA, Senator JOHN McCain ripped me a new one on several occasions. But not once did he think I shouldn’t have a security clearance. Go figure. RIP, American hero. — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) August 26, 2018

LOOK AT ME! LOOK AT ME! LOOK AT ME!

Good example here of the classless Beltway tradition of using the deaths of others as little more than props for stories about themselves and their agendas, lest society focus for even a second on the life and accomplishments of someone else. https://t.co/wxd20j3v0F — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 26, 2018

“Self-congratulatory grandstanding” is the perfect way to honor a fallen hero, no?

It's gracious of you to turn the death of an American hero into an opportunity for self-congratulatory grandstanding about Trump. Well done. https://t.co/RQZrGXqxA5 — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) August 26, 2018

But he did wait almost 24 hours, so there’s that:

You almost made it 24 hours before making his death a self-serving jab at Trump. Bravo, I guess. https://t.co/wToKJoXYjr — Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) August 26, 2018

Of note, even John Brennan who had his clearance pulled didn’t politicize McCain’s death:

A man of tremendous courage, patriotism, and integrity, Senator John McCain will be remembered by history as one of our country’s greatest heroes. His life of service and his strong decency and respect toward others should serve as a shining example for all Americans. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) August 26, 2018

***

Related:

LOUD NOISES! Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez writes respectful tweet honoring McCain, TRIGGERS a whole lotta stupid https://t.co/1xTbIA9iBD — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 26, 2018

Straight-up FOUL! Kathy Griffin's own FILTHY words about McCain come back to BITE her on the arse https://t.co/DJz9NhbYAz — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 26, 2018

BUSTED! HuffPost called out for HORRIBLE tweet about McCain from 2008 and it's so foul we can't EVEN https://t.co/Q3KUNGUkEv — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 26, 2018