Police in New York City are searching for a man seen in the photo below devacing FDNY ambulances with swastikas and graffiti that read, “NAZI PIGS”:

It’s unclear why he thinks paramedics are “NAZI PIGS”:

But he reportedly did this to 5 ambulances:

But this moron doesn’t even know how to draw a proper swastika:

Just can’t get good help these days!

***

