Police in New York City are searching for a man seen in the photo below devacing FDNY ambulances with swastikas and graffiti that read, “NAZI PIGS”:

Five FDNY Ambulances Defaced With Swastikas And “NAZI PIGS” Graffiti – https://t.co/evJjGTikZS pic.twitter.com/eEMWIBKWKu — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 26, 2018

It’s unclear why he thinks paramedics are “NAZI PIGS”:

thank God these brave heroes are calling out the ***checks notes*** fire department nazis https://t.co/bzPvAf0NnE — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 26, 2018

But he reportedly did this to 5 ambulances:

HATE: Five FDNY Ambulances Defaced With Swastikas And “NAZI PIGS” https://t.co/KosVyyxtQT Absolutely disgusting!! What in the world is wrong with people. #fdny #nypd #blessfirstresponders #irishangel — Blue Irish Angel (@BlueIrishAngel) August 26, 2018

But this moron doesn’t even know how to draw a proper swastika:

They never draw the swastika right. https://t.co/3vwPcc0cLQ — neontaster 🐉🎲🐺 (@neontaster) August 26, 2018

Just can’t get good help these days!

