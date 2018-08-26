Police in New York City are searching for a man seen in the photo below devacing FDNY ambulances with swastikas and graffiti that read, “NAZI PIGS”:
Five FDNY Ambulances Defaced With Swastikas And “NAZI PIGS” Graffiti – https://t.co/evJjGTikZS pic.twitter.com/eEMWIBKWKu
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 26, 2018
It’s unclear why he thinks paramedics are “NAZI PIGS”:
thank God these brave heroes are calling out the
***checks notes***
fire department nazis https://t.co/bzPvAf0NnE
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 26, 2018
But he reportedly did this to 5 ambulances:
HATE: Five FDNY Ambulances Defaced With Swastikas And “NAZI PIGS” https://t.co/KosVyyxtQT Absolutely disgusting!! What in the world is wrong with people. #fdny #nypd #blessfirstresponders #irishangel
— Blue Irish Angel (@BlueIrishAngel) August 26, 2018
But this moron doesn’t even know how to draw a proper swastika:
They never draw the swastika right. https://t.co/3vwPcc0cLQ
— neontaster 🐉🎲🐺 (@neontaster) August 26, 2018
Just can’t get good help these days!
