#DEVELOPING Stoneman Douglas school guards Andrew Medina and David Taylor have been let go. Superintendent Robert Runcie decided not to have them re-appointed elsewhere in the district. — Carlos Suarez (@CarlosWPLG) June 26, 2018

Andrew Medina was accused of sexually harassing several students, one of whom, Madow Pollack, was killed in the February 14 attack:

Medina and Taylor were accused of inaction during the shooting. In 2017, Medina was suspended for sexually harassing two students including Meadow Pollack. — Carlos Suarez (@CarlosWPLG) June 26, 2018

Dana Loesch asks when does Superintendent Runcie lose his job?

When does Runcie go? https://t.co/I7Bf0oiXHB — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 26, 2018

This move was long overdue:

A Parkland school security guard sexually harassed HS girls. Yet he stayed on the “job” & even spotted the mass-shooter. And rather than do his job that fateful day, he failed to phone in a “code red.” One of the girls he had harassed, Meadow Pollack, was then murdered https://t.co/SVbce94ki9 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) June 26, 2018

More on Medina here:

Here’s the story on Andrew Medina’s failures on that day. https://t.co/7UQASqszxY — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) June 26, 2018

How did he keep his job after the sexual harassment report?

And here’s the story of him keeping his job AFTER sexually harassing high school girlshttps://t.co/0gRzvZjGJM — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) June 26, 2018

