It’s about time:
#DEVELOPING Stoneman Douglas school guards Andrew Medina and David Taylor have been let go. Superintendent Robert Runcie decided not to have them re-appointed elsewhere in the district.
— Carlos Suarez (@CarlosWPLG) June 26, 2018
Andrew Medina was accused of sexually harassing several students, one of whom, Madow Pollack, was killed in the February 14 attack:
Medina and Taylor were accused of inaction during the shooting. In 2017, Medina was suspended for sexually harassing two students including Meadow Pollack.
— Carlos Suarez (@CarlosWPLG) June 26, 2018
Dana Loesch asks when does Superintendent Runcie lose his job?
When does Runcie go? https://t.co/I7Bf0oiXHB
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 26, 2018
This move was long overdue:
A Parkland school security guard sexually harassed HS girls. Yet he stayed on the “job” & even spotted the mass-shooter.
And rather than do his job that fateful day, he failed to phone in a “code red.”
One of the girls he had harassed, Meadow Pollack, was then murdered https://t.co/SVbce94ki9
— Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) June 26, 2018
More on Medina here:
Here’s the story on Andrew Medina’s failures on that day. https://t.co/7UQASqszxY
— Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) June 26, 2018
How did he keep his job after the sexual harassment report?
And here’s the story of him keeping his job AFTER sexually harassing high school girlshttps://t.co/0gRzvZjGJM
— Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) June 26, 2018
***
Related:
'DANG, that was GOOD'! Neontaster just BURNED the Broward County Sheriff beyond ALL recognition https://t.co/b33FLXoxWV
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 25, 2018
Broward sheriff's captain who gave order to 'stage' outside the school to be replaced https://t.co/tUpt5l6gbK
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 9, 2018
WHOA! David Hogg asks why Congress doesn't need clear backpacks, SLAMS Broward County by mistake https://t.co/qAlPJ4Yar6
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 16, 2018