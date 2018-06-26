It’s getting ugly in New York City as supporters of Dem primary challenger and Obama administration veteran Suraj Patel are turning to social media to help identify a supporter of incumbent Dem Rep. Carolyn Maloney for the crime of … putting up campaign signs?

Hey @surajpatelnyc My husband saw a @RepMaloney person taking down all your posters by the 92nd St Y around 7 AM. Can’t say it was this one but she is taping posters to suspiciously bare poles pic.twitter.com/yaKj84HxgT — leslie ehrlich (@leslieehrlich) June 26, 2018

According to this Patel-supporting tattle-tale, this same volunteer was seen taking down Patel signs earlier which in the history of New York City Democratic politics has to be the most tame thing we’ve ever heard of:

Update: my husband says this IS the one he saw taking down posters AND she is putting up hers within 100 ft of the polling place, an electioneering violation. — leslie ehrlich (@leslieehrlich) June 26, 2018

Democratic operative Lis Smith, who broke up with Eliot Spitzer in 2015, tweeted the image to her 40,000+ Twitter followers to help identify the Maloney-sign supporter:

We already crowdsourced and bused @carolynbmaloney’s campaign manager Casey Petrashek for ripping down signs. Who can help me identify this Maloney staffer/volunteer? None of these people should get a free pass. https://t.co/RDLp5BwuCN — Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) June 26, 2018

So much for civility.

Patel is running against Maloney over her past support of the Iraq war, NCLB and ICE:

NY PRIMARY DAY: Send two Democrats packing who voted for Iraq War, NCLB, and ICE. Any old blue just won’t do. MANHATTAN/BROOKLYN: Vote for @surajpatelnyc QUEENS/BRONX: Vote for @Ocasio2018 Defund ICE, Medicare for All, affordable housing, end mass incarceration. LET’S GOOOO — Nikhil Goyal (@nikhilgoya_l) June 26, 2018

Primary turnout is NYC is historically low, so anything could happen!

They don’t think you’ll vote and they don’t want you to vote. Prove them wrong. Help us make history today and show the establishment that 6.8% voter turnout isn’t enough. NYC polls are open from 6am-9pm. Find your polling place at https://t.co/f3meivDIrx. pic.twitter.com/clGtqrnQyg — Suraj Patel (@surajpatelnyc) June 26, 2018

