Now, THIS is funny…
Parkland student activist David Hogg praised the ACLU for this tweet putting schools “on notice” over their disciplinary actions against any student who participated in the 4/20 walkout to protest gun violence:
Public schools are on notice: You can't discipline students more harshly for gun violence walkouts than missing class for any other reason. #NationalSchoolWalkout https://t.co/D1aVlgPW2e
— ACLU (@ACLU) April 20, 2018
Hogg tweeted that this is why he’s a “proud member” of the ACLU:
This is why I’m a proud member of the @ACLU https://t.co/3J8eib3n0L
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 20, 2018
And the ACLU loved him right back:
Thank you for your work. We're proud to stand up for students exercising their rights.
— ACLU (@ACLU) April 20, 2018
Hogg responded to that with the heart emoji:
♥️
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 20, 2018
But who wants to tell him the bad news about his favorite civil rights group?
Are you on board with this?https://t.co/v7AhW9ioeg
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 21, 2018
Hogg does know that the ACLU wants to loosen gun laws, right?
If the @ACLU had its way, some federal gun laws would be *loosened*:
"[The] categories of people that federal law currently prohibits from possessing or purchasing a gun are overbroad…"https://t.co/VBsiqcbaEV pic.twitter.com/CGcVZLwBiz
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 4, 2018
Whoops.
***
