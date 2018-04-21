Now, THIS is funny…

Parkland student activist David Hogg praised the ACLU for this tweet putting schools “on notice” over their disciplinary actions against any student who participated in the 4/20 walkout to protest gun violence:

Public schools are on notice: You can't discipline students more harshly for gun violence walkouts than missing class for any other reason. #NationalSchoolWalkout https://t.co/D1aVlgPW2e — ACLU (@ACLU) April 20, 2018

Hogg tweeted that this is why he’s a “proud member” of the ACLU:

This is why I’m a proud member of the @ACLU https://t.co/3J8eib3n0L — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 20, 2018

And the ACLU loved him right back:

Thank you for your work. We're proud to stand up for students exercising their rights. — ACLU (@ACLU) April 20, 2018

Hogg responded to that with the heart emoji:

♥️ — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 20, 2018

But who wants to tell him the bad news about his favorite civil rights group?

Are you on board with this?https://t.co/v7AhW9ioeg — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 21, 2018

Hogg does know that the ACLU wants to loosen gun laws, right?

If the @ACLU had its way, some federal gun laws would be *loosened*:

"[The] categories of people that federal law currently prohibits from possessing or purchasing a gun are overbroad…"https://t.co/VBsiqcbaEV pic.twitter.com/CGcVZLwBiz — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 4, 2018

Whoops.

