Now, THIS is funny…

Parkland student activist David Hogg praised the ACLU for this tweet putting schools “on notice” over their disciplinary actions against any student who participated in the 4/20 walkout to protest gun violence:

Hogg tweeted that this is why he’s a “proud member” of the ACLU:

And the ACLU loved him right back:

Trending

Hogg responded to that with the heart emoji:

But who wants to tell him the bad news about his favorite civil rights group?

Hogg does know that the ACLU wants to loosen gun laws, right?

Whoops.

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ACLUdavid hogg