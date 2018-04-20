We’re so old we remember when Dems thought John Bolton and Donald Trump would start WWIII over North Korea. You know, back last Monday.

Here’s the latest, however:

Breaking: #NorthKorea suspends nuclear and missile tests, shutting nuclear test site ahead of Kim-Trump summit – NK State media — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) April 20, 2018

Per state-run KCNA, Kim Jong-un said Saturday that “under the proven condition of complete nuclear weapons, we no longer need any nuclear tests, mid-range and intercontinental ballistic rocket tests, and that the nuclear test site in northern area has also completed its mission” — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) April 20, 2018

⚠️North Korean state media also reporting with statement from Kim Jong-un Kim: “DPRK will join international efforts and efforts to halt the nuclear test altogether." https://t.co/H1xjXDZGt3 — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) April 20, 2018

And we’ll add the obvious, “if true,” caveat:

According to North Korea's state run media, Kim Jong-un announced that his country will suspend nuclear and missile tests and shut down a nuclear test site in the northern area. Stay skeptical but if this can be verified, huge step in right direction. https://t.co/GYkWTT9Ymw pic.twitter.com/uBXGUWSGXV — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) April 20, 2018

Over to you, libs. Can we cancel the duck-and-cover drills now, at the very least?

Man all that liberal media hyperventilating about Trump getting us into nuclear war sure paid off https://t.co/1wsGhg6BPD — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 20, 2018

And talk of the Nobel Peace prize, begins!

Here's a thought I was pondering on a beautiful day in Palm Beach. @realDonaldTrump is clearly not appreciated by Euro elites. But if he achieves NoKo denuclearization, would they have a leg to stand on for not embracing him with the @NobelPrize for peace? — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) April 19, 2018

Can you imagine Trump, Kim Jong-un, and Xi Jinping winning a Nobel Peace Prize? https://t.co/eKqbNlp1kC — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) April 19, 2018

It’s happening…

Update: Even CNN agrees:

CNN Reporter in North Korea Left 'Speechless' By Nuclear Announcement: 'Huge Win For President Trump' https://t.co/NJ4SfWQh68 (VIDEO) pic.twitter.com/bM8dQMVr1w — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 20, 2018

Update 2: Trump responds:

North Korea has agreed to suspend all Nuclear Tests and close up a major test site. This is very good news for North Korea and the World – big progress! Look forward to our Summit. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018

Update 3: CNN video added:

"You used the right word earlier, Erin, when you said 'stunning.' This is a significant development." – Lt. General Mark Hurtling reacts to North Korea suspending nuclear missile tests https://t.co/Tpe50jh0fO pic.twitter.com/VwWn3QG2ZY — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) April 20, 2018

***

