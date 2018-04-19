Nancy Leong, a professor at the University of Denver’s Sturm College of Law, took to Twitter on April 17 to share a harrowing experience with Uber that sounds a whole lot like a potential kidnapping, but some are questioning why she has yet to file a police report.

First up, here’s Leong’s account of what went down. Thread ==>

Trending

Uber responded that they were investigating:

According to HuffPost, Uber has suspended the driver as it investigates.

There’s a rumor going around that Leong overreacted and this was just an Uber pool ride, but she posted her alleged receipt that shows it was an UberX ride:

But we do have the same question as these reporters: Has a police report been filed? If not, why not?

If this was a potential kidnapping, then the police and not Uber are the people who should be investigating, which is what the Denver Police are encouraging her to do:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Uber