Nancy Leong, a professor at the University of Denver’s Sturm College of Law, took to Twitter on April 17 to share a harrowing experience with Uber that sounds a whole lot like a potential kidnapping, but some are questioning why she has yet to file a police report.

First up, here’s Leong’s account of what went down. Thread ==>

Then he got out of the car and started coming toward me. Remember we are at a stop light at the bottom of a highway off ramp. There’s nothing around. Thank god there were construction workers there. — Nancy Leong (@nancyleong) April 17, 2018

He apparently forgot to set the brake on the car and it started rolling into the intersection. Another car almost hit it. He ran and got back in the car to stop it. Some construction workers started over to see what was going on. He drove away at high speed. — Nancy Leong (@nancyleong) April 17, 2018

I have his license plate number. — Nancy Leong (@nancyleong) April 17, 2018

I called another Uber because I didn’t know what else to do. Two of the construction workers waited with me. The second Uber driver was lovely. I didn’t call the police yet because I didn’t have time. I would have missed my flight. — Nancy Leong (@nancyleong) April 17, 2018

I think it probably goes without saying that I am uncomfortable with this person having my home address, which is where he picked me up. I’d like to know what you’re going to do about this. — Nancy Leong (@nancyleong) April 17, 2018

Finally, when I look at my driver history, this person did not look like the picture in his profile. He didn’t get out of the car when he picked me up so I didn’t get the best look at his face, but when he got out of the car at the end it didn’t look like the same guy. — Nancy Leong (@nancyleong) April 17, 2018

Hey @Uber I really need you to understand how terrifying this was. I was about 10 seconds from putting my foot through the back passenger window. I’m getting on a flight but I expect a response ASAP. — Nancy Leong (@nancyleong) April 17, 2018

Uber responded that they were investigating:

We take this seriously, Nancy. We're ready to look into this right away. Please send us a DM with your information so we can look into this immediately. https://t.co/sd7yH5jmbJ — Uber Support (@Uber_Support) April 17, 2018

According to HuffPost, Uber has suspended the driver as it investigates.

There’s a rumor going around that Leong overreacted and this was just an Uber pool ride, but she posted her alleged receipt that shows it was an UberX ride:

Hearing that Uber "kidnapping" in Denver yesterday was passenger freaking out at Uber pool ride where driver had another to pick up and she didn't get how it worked. Any confirmation on this? — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) April 18, 2018

I haven’t commented much because I’ve been traveling and overwhelmingly busy, but I want to make clear that the rumor in the linked thread is totally false. Here is a screenshot of my receipt from yesterday. It’s an UberX receipt, not Uber Pool. https://t.co/H16NfmLMbG pic.twitter.com/mbVbz5IqUZ — Nancy Leong (@nancyleong) April 18, 2018

But we do have the same question as these reporters: Has a police report been filed? If not, why not?

Glad you made it where you're going.

Will you file a report with @DenverPolice?

Just talked to a spokesperson and they're hoping you do. Uber told me it will cooperate if DPD needs info. — Brandon Rittiman (@BrandonRittiman) April 17, 2018

Yes. I am curious. (That is the question, correct?) — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) April 18, 2018

Hi Nancy, We're still looking to get in touch with you. Have you filed a police report? — Liz Gelardi (@LizGelardi) April 19, 2018

Hi Nancy, have you or an attorney on your behalf filed a police report with @DenverPolice ? — Rob Low (@RobLowTV) April 19, 2018

If this was a potential kidnapping, then the police and not Uber are the people who should be investigating, which is what the Denver Police are encouraging her to do:

So that officers can start a proper investigation into the matter, we encourage the victim to call us at 720-913-2000. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 17, 2018

***