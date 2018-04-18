Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, who just sided with the liberals on the court in a decision that makes it harder to deport illegal immigrants, should “chill you to the bone,” aruges ThinkProgress:
Neil Gorsuch voted with the liberal justices, but his opinion should chill you to the bone https://t.co/vdAZ31nIhN pic.twitter.com/CSZSCyjfwP
— ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) April 18, 2018
HAHAHAHAHA!
https://t.co/Il3yZpqi5n I just read Gorsuch's decision. #ChilledToTheBone pic.twitter.com/XEdJ61Echr
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) April 18, 2018
Time to, dare we say, cool it?
Let's uh… bring it down a notch https://t.co/FlgOMyUgKU
— John Noonan (@noonanjo) April 18, 2018
And why was Gorsuch’s decision controversial anyway:
In sum, the Court cannot legislate from the bench. That's Congress's prerogative.
Terrifying stuff. Truly. https://t.co/fWR8tyP5qa
— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) April 18, 2018
Chilling. Gorsuch thinks the Constitution requires that laws be clear enough to be understood without bureaucratic regulations to clarify what Congress meant. Brrrr. https://t.co/DixN8ywxmd
— Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) April 18, 2018
Spoiler: Gorsuch thinks that Congress should pass clear laws that people understand https://t.co/3uxXpjFX6m
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 18, 2018
Clear legal definitions and less agency-driven authority in regulation resulting in equally applied law based on the consensus of elected officials chills Ian to the bone. https://t.co/u1EOgoaWUt
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) April 18, 2018
lol brrr. https://t.co/zvrgArJ8kW
— Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) April 18, 2018
And this is pretty much our evergreen opinion of Ian Millhiser:
Oh ffs https://t.co/bLw1z546ZM
— Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) April 18, 2018
Ian Milhiser is a clown, you guys. https://t.co/4zsHoc0nob
— RBe (@RBPundit) April 18, 2018
