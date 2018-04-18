Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, who just sided with the liberals on the court in a decision that makes it harder to deport illegal immigrants, should “chill you to the bone,” aruges ThinkProgress:

Neil Gorsuch voted with the liberal justices, but his opinion should chill you to the bone https://t.co/vdAZ31nIhN pic.twitter.com/CSZSCyjfwP — ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) April 18, 2018

HAHAHAHAHA!

Time to, dare we say, cool it?

Let's uh… bring it down a notch https://t.co/FlgOMyUgKU — John Noonan (@noonanjo) April 18, 2018

And why was Gorsuch’s decision controversial anyway:

In sum, the Court cannot legislate from the bench. That's Congress's prerogative. Terrifying stuff. Truly. https://t.co/fWR8tyP5qa — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) April 18, 2018

Chilling. Gorsuch thinks the Constitution requires that laws be clear enough to be understood without bureaucratic regulations to clarify what Congress meant. Brrrr. https://t.co/DixN8ywxmd — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) April 18, 2018

Spoiler: Gorsuch thinks that Congress should pass clear laws that people understand https://t.co/3uxXpjFX6m — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 18, 2018

Clear legal definitions and less agency-driven authority in regulation resulting in equally applied law based on the consensus of elected officials chills Ian to the bone. https://t.co/u1EOgoaWUt — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) April 18, 2018

And this is pretty much our evergreen opinion of Ian Millhiser:

Oh ffs https://t.co/bLw1z546ZM — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) April 18, 2018

Ian Milhiser is a clown, you guys. https://t.co/4zsHoc0nob — RBe (@RBPundit) April 18, 2018

