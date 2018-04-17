Stormy Daniels and her attorney just released a sketch of the man they allege threatened the porn star over her relationship with Donald Trump…

NEW: Stormy Daniels and her attorney @MichaelAvenatti reveal a sketch of the man she says threatened her to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/21sZP5rELw — The View (@TheView) April 17, 2018

…and Twitter thinks it’s actor Willem Dafoe:

Willem Dafoe is looking younger these days. https://t.co/m7MEfo7ziI — Luis Paez-Pumar (@lppny) April 17, 2018

Didn't know Willem Dafoe did dirty work on the side https://t.co/GJ05oYwJ1H — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) April 17, 2018

Man, Willem Dafoe's career has really taken a nosedive https://t.co/2VBBgAVbPq — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) April 17, 2018

I’m seeing young Willem Dafoe. https://t.co/RZoCVY87om — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) April 17, 2018

Where was Willem Dafoe that day? https://t.co/rvXsA5vlex — David Weiner (@daweiner) April 17, 2018

Others see Tom Brady:

Tom Brady in 2011 pic.twitter.com/lvFYHoApRV — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) April 17, 2018

Wow, Tom Brady. This is a new low. Even for you. https://t.co/LLk0RNvlVM — Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) April 17, 2018

Tom Brady's hair looks really good https://t.co/RYfMglzNGm — Kelly McLaughlin (@kelmclaugh) April 17, 2018

The sketch looks a bit like Tom Brady. It probably is not him. https://t.co/Nm8S6DLM8t — Zach Haberman (@ZHaberman) April 17, 2018

Or maybe it’s Chris Kattan, Armie Hammer, Kato Kaelin, Anthony Scaramucci or Denis Leary:

Michael Cohen's FOURTH client is … Chris Kattan!!!! https://t.co/ilxGwmCk3q — Ben Mathis-Lilley (@BenMathisLilley) April 17, 2018

Really disappointed with Armie Hammer https://t.co/T7UPFJSWi7 — Eliot Nelson (@eliotnelson) April 17, 2018

Leading contenders: Willem Dafoe, Tom Brady, Michael C. Hall. Runners-up: The Mooch, Denis Leary https://t.co/Mgp9nF11Hd — Timothy Cama (@Timothy_Cama) April 17, 2018

***