Stormy Daniels and her attorney just released a sketch of the man they allege threatened the porn star over her relationship with Donald Trump…

…and Twitter thinks it’s actor Willem Dafoe:

Trending

Others see Tom Brady:

Or maybe it’s Chris Kattan, Armie Hammer, Kato Kaelin, Anthony Scaramucci or Denis Leary:

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpMichael CohenStormy Daniels