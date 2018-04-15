Remember the immigrant caravan that had supposedly dispersed earlier this month?

Apparently not, at least according to CNN. Note, the “stampede” in our headline is their word, not ours or President Trump’s:

From the article:

More from CNN’s Leyla Santiago who is following the march and took this photo and video of the “stampede” as it made its way on top of a freight train:

And more from BuzzFeed’s Adolfo Flores:

