Remember the immigrant caravan that had supposedly dispersed earlier this month?

Apparently not, at least according to CNN. Note, the “stampede” in our headline is their word, not ours or President Trump’s:

Caravan of migrants climbs freight train for the next leg of the journey https://t.co/08pUIw0WuL pic.twitter.com/RZPgd5CX0H — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 15, 2018

From the article:

More from CNN’s Leyla Santiago who is following the march and took this photo and video of the “stampede” as it made its way on top of a freight train:

Migrants on caravan climbed onto train to continue north. I've heard so many horrific stories of the violence they're fleeing in Central America. A mom showed me scars on her 6 yr old daughter's body. She was burned when gang set her home on fire. They want to seek asylum in US. pic.twitter.com/iCQ3wq7jOv — Leyla Santiago (@leylasantiago) April 14, 2018

And more from BuzzFeed’s Adolfo Flores:

After spending hours on the freight train in the sun and then a cold night wondering when the train would drop them off hundreds of migrants in the caravan, including 200 kids and women, try to find shade. pic.twitter.com/yLZQSzuiKO — Adolfo Flores (@aflores) April 15, 2018

Some pictures from yesterday aboard the freight train. About 500 people from the caravan were on the train. pic.twitter.com/HjQVrT04Kc — Adolfo Flores (@aflores) April 15, 2018

A 16 yr old who was on the freight train with me has newspaper clippings of his uncles and aunt who were killed in Honduras for refusing to give gangs half of their profits. The gangs threatened to kill their entire family so his mom sent him to the US. pic.twitter.com/Ia6fBCrNy3 — Adolfo Flores (@aflores) April 15, 2018

***

Related:

President Trump says the immigrant caravan is 'largely broken up.' But is it? https://t.co/jesTcraZqn — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 5, 2018

On Tomi Lahren's suggestion, Chelsea Handler invites immigrant caravan into her big house https://t.co/o3IyKi9v46 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 4, 2018