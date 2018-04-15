Well this is quite the tweet from the AFP, if true we should add:

#BREAKING Macron says France has convinced Trump to "stay in Syria long-term" — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 15, 2018

Axios calls it, again, if true, “one of the biggest and most abrt foreign policy reversals in his presidency”:

If Trump follows through on this alleged commitment to Macron, it would be one of the biggest and most abrupt foreign policy reversals in his presidency.https://t.co/GLjrGkBniv — Axios (@axios) April 15, 2018

As it would be the exact opposite of what the president said over the past two weeks:

"Ten days ago, President Trump was saying the United States of America had a duty to disengage from Syria.

We convinced him it was necessary to stay. I assure you, we have convinced him that it is necessary to stay for the long-term."

(Emmanuel Macron) https://t.co/0x706FatLV — Jérôme Cartillier (@jcartillier) April 15, 2018

It's been just under two weeks since Trump said he wanted to get out of Syria https://t.co/ZETaHzke5L — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) April 15, 2018

Alex Jones is the most mockable, but there are plenty of anti-war folks in Trump’s base who won’t be happy with this:

Wait till Alex Jones hears about this. Bring out the smelling salts https://t.co/zK1Xdik1ax — Chemi Shalev (@ChemiShalev) April 15, 2018

Needles to say, but Trump may change is mind on it:

Long-term in Trump's mind is just over 280 characters https://t.co/iXY2lC58d0 — (((YousefMunayyer))) (@YousefMunayyer) April 15, 2018

And let’s see how the White House reacts:

Perhaps it is asking too much but wouldnt it be nice to learn about US policy from the US government? https://t.co/iXY2lC58d0 — (((YousefMunayyer))) (@YousefMunayyer) April 15, 2018

No response yet from the president, however:

Stand by for Twitter response from Trump: French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday “President Trump said he would like to withdraw from Syria, but we have convinced him it is necessary to stay there” — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) April 15, 2018

