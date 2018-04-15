Well this is quite the tweet from the AFP, if true we should add:

Axios calls it, again, if true, “one of the biggest and most abrt foreign policy reversals in his presidency”:

As it would be the exact opposite of what the president said over the past two weeks:

Trending

Alex Jones is the most mockable, but there are plenty of anti-war folks in Trump’s base who won’t be happy with this:

Needles to say, but Trump may change is mind on it:

And let’s see how the White House reacts:

No response yet from the president, however:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FranceMacronSyriaTrump