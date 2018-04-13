The Twitter account for the U.S. Strategic Command has a special message for America’s enemies this Friday the 13th: Jason — the serial killer character from the “Friday the 13th” films — has “got nothing on us”:

Wow. Just, wow.

Let’s just say it’s not going over so well with some on Twitter:

Maybe they should’ve sat this one out:

And here’s the obligatory screenshot for posterity:

