The Twitter account for the U.S. Strategic Command has a special message for America’s enemies this Friday the 13th: Jason — the serial killer character from the “Friday the 13th” films — has “got nothing on us”:

Wow. Just, wow.

Let’s just say it’s not going over so well with some on Twitter:

cool, i wanna dissolve https://t.co/AZYT2KwunE — Elizabeth Bruenig (@ebruenig) April 13, 2018

🎶 This is hell, this is hell

I am sorry to tell you

It never gets better or worse 🎶 https://t.co/JGaIZuBPln — J.C. Spencer (@jcspencer320) April 13, 2018

Wow cool the military sure did just compare themselves to *squints at press release* a serial killer yeah that seems about right https://t.co/10N6PzhXsO — Elijah One (@Elijah_0ne) April 13, 2018

Maybe they should’ve sat this one out:

not everything needs to have a social media account https://t.co/Y15Ix9wVrZ — I'll Be Right Ben (@bvigeant) April 13, 2018

And here’s the obligatory screenshot for posterity:

