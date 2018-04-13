The Twitter account for the U.S. Strategic Command has a special message for America’s enemies this Friday the 13th: Jason — the serial killer character from the “Friday the 13th” films — has “got nothing on us”:
Jason's got nothing on us. #FridayThe13th #PeaceIsOurProfession… pic.twitter.com/W0HpyDWH3w
— US Strategic Command (@US_Stratcom) April 13, 2018
Wow. Just, wow.
Let’s just say it’s not going over so well with some on Twitter:
cool, i wanna dissolve https://t.co/AZYT2KwunE
— Elizabeth Bruenig (@ebruenig) April 13, 2018
Umm, this is terrifying on many levels…. #murika https://t.co/HG0NGlBtA0
— J (@_shitlibs) April 13, 2018
🎶 This is hell, this is hell
I am sorry to tell you
It never gets better or worse 🎶 https://t.co/JGaIZuBPln
— J.C. Spencer (@jcspencer320) April 13, 2018
The military can't meme. https://t.co/mRPQByImBy
— Forward Observer (@FOCulper) April 13, 2018
Wow cool the military sure did just compare themselves to *squints at press release* a serial killer
yeah that seems about right https://t.co/10N6PzhXsO
— Elijah One (@Elijah_0ne) April 13, 2018
Maybe they should’ve sat this one out:
not everything needs to have a social media account https://t.co/Y15Ix9wVrZ
— I'll Be Right Ben (@bvigeant) April 13, 2018
And here’s the obligatory screenshot for posterity:
***