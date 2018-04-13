McClatchy is reporting Friday night that special counsel Robert Mueller has evidence that Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen was in Prague in 2016, which, if true would confirm a section of the controversial Steele dossier:

The Justice Department special counsel has evidence that Donald Trump’s personal lawyer and confidant, Michael Cohen, secretly made a late-summer trip to Prague during the 2016 presidential campaign, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Confirmation of the trip would lend credence to a retired British spy’s report that Cohen strategized there with a powerful Kremlin figure about Russian meddling in the U.S. election.

It would also be one of the most significant developments thus far in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of whether the Trump campaign and the Kremlin worked together to help Trump win the White House. Undercutting Trump’s repeated pronouncements that “there is no evidence of collusion,” it also could ratchet up the stakes if the president tries, as he has intimated he might for months, to order Mueller’s firing.

Cohen had previously denied ever being in Prague, suggesting that passport records would back him up:

Cohen allegedly traveled to Prague through Germany:

According to McClatchy, “Neither he nor his lawyer responded to requests for comment for this story.”

Cohen announced in January that he was filing suit against BuzzFeed for publishing the dossier after the election:

