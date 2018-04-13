McClatchy is reporting Friday night that special counsel Robert Mueller has evidence that Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen was in Prague in 2016, which, if true would confirm a section of the controversial Steele dossier:

NEW: Sources tell us that Mueller has evidence Cohen was in Prague in 2016, confirming part of the dossier https://t.co/Gvu7mLrsFs — McClatchyDC (@McClatchyDC) April 13, 2018

From McClatchy:

The Justice Department special counsel has evidence that Donald Trump’s personal lawyer and confidant, Michael Cohen, secretly made a late-summer trip to Prague during the 2016 presidential campaign, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Confirmation of the trip would lend credence to a retired British spy’s report that Cohen strategized there with a powerful Kremlin figure about Russian meddling in the U.S. election. It would also be one of the most significant developments thus far in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of whether the Trump campaign and the Kremlin worked together to help Trump win the White House. Undercutting Trump’s repeated pronouncements that “there is no evidence of collusion,” it also could ratchet up the stakes if the president tries, as he has intimated he might for months, to order Mueller’s firing.

Cohen had previously denied ever being in Prague, suggesting that passport records would back him up:

I have never been to Prague in my life. #fakenews pic.twitter.com/CMil9Rha3D — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) January 11, 2017

Cohen allegedly traveled to Prague through Germany:

🚨 "investigators have traced evidence that Cohen entered the Czech Republic through Germany, apparently during August or early September of 2016 as the ex-spy reported'' https://t.co/Q3xp2ryHnR — Jon Passantino (@passantino) April 13, 2018

According to McClatchy, “Neither he nor his lawyer responded to requests for comment for this story.”

Libs, to put it mildly, are giddy at the unconfirmed report:

How's your Friday going so far? Anything doing? https://t.co/bOtWi3U42r — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) April 13, 2018

Feels like Christmas 🎄 https://t.co/My1AybeRXO — Zach Broussard (@ZachBroussard) April 13, 2018

Paging Christopher Steele … and Michael Cohen … https://t.co/ViqZ2Cj6zs — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) April 13, 2018

I'm literally jumping up and down in my apartment screaming WE HAVE PRAGUE WE HAVE PRAGUE https://t.co/oocLu8iTOY — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) April 13, 2018

The only time in a year and a half Trump folks truly had the moral high ground on this stuff was when, post-dossier, Cohen said he was never in Prague and everyone believed him, after which many lectures about getting ahead of evidence were given. Welp: https://t.co/c1vHngQFn5 — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) April 13, 2018

Cohen announced in January that he was filing suit against BuzzFeed for publishing the dossier after the election:

Enough is enough of the #fake #RussianDossier. Just filed a defamation action against @BuzzFeedNews for publishing the lie filled document on @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and me! — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) January 10, 2018

