Earlier today, news broke that President Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, brokered a hush-money deal valued at $1.6 million between RNC National Deputy Finance Chairman Elliott Broidy and a former Playboy Bunny:

According to reports, the former model got pregnant with Broidy’s child and had an abortion:

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway isn’t mincing any words:

Maybe Republicans won’t defund Planned Parenthood because they use the services so much?

Broidy has since resigned from his RNC post:

Good.

