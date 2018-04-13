Earlier today, news broke that President Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, brokered a hush-money deal valued at $1.6 million between RNC National Deputy Finance Chairman Elliott Broidy and a former Playboy Bunny:
President Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, facilitated a payment plan totaling $1.6 million last year to a former Playboy model who says she became pregnant by Elliott Broidy, a leading GOP fundraiser, a source says https://t.co/fJvM14z9U1 pic.twitter.com/hAUkjuM5RB
— CNN International (@cnni) April 13, 2018
According to reports, the former model got pregnant with Broidy’s child and had an abortion:
Lots going on in this scoop. Big RNC fundraiser Elliott Broidy kept an ex-Playboy model on a paid sexual-services retainer. She got pregnant. Trump lawyer Michael Cohen negotiated a $1.6m hush-money payout. She had an abortion. https://t.co/fLC8Scky9t
— Daniel Nasaw (@danielnasaw) April 13, 2018
The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway isn’t mincing any words:
… to kill their unborn baby … https://t.co/0HB17KqIvV
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 13, 2018
Maybe Republicans won’t defund Planned Parenthood because they use the services so much?
Broidy has since resigned from his RNC post:
Chairwoman Romney accepts resignation of RNC Nat'l Deputy Finance Chairman Elliott Broidy after WSJ report he paid $1.6M settlement to former Playboy model
— Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) April 13, 2018
Good.
