As we told you earlier, we’re being criticized for our posts showing you conservatives and their guns because it’s allegedly bad for the 2nd Amendment and bad for the GOP … or something. Here was our response to that criticism, ICYMI:

To Jim, with LOVE: Jim Swift seems to have a beef with Twitchy, but that's ok, we still like him (sorta) https://t.co/qqrZHF643w — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 12, 2018

Anyway, we don’t think these photos of Americans exercising their Constitutional right to carry a firearm are bad at all, especially at a time when many in the media as well as the Democratic party are attempting to curb those rights. So we thought we’d show you one more Instagram model with a gun. Are you ready?

Be warned, this could be the hottest one yet:

Ok I’m glad I sucked it up and went with Kydex…. pic.twitter.com/8ZxtzsgJZD — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 12, 2018

Great choice on the holster! We love how it accentuates the 1911 perfectly:

I considered leather w/ kydex lining but those holsters are A) Expensive & B) Thick. And the whole thing about a 1911 is it’s a thin single stack. — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 12, 2018

Here’s a better shot of the combo:

Shop this look yourself for only $45, via Ebay.

And although we’re a family-friendly website, here it is … nekkid:

Gorgeous!

***

Related:

Women pose for open carry pics in solidarity with college student who had gun in her graduation photo https://t.co/2NhF4sxNLp — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 11, 2018