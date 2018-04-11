Well, Dems wanted President Trump to get tough on Russia and now they’ve gotten their wish:

Good morning! “Now this is a headline,” indeed:

So, military action is a go?

This, of course, goes against prior Trump tweets criticizing the telegraphing of military moves:

Trending

Hey, folks wanted Trump to get tough on Russia. Now, not so much:

Your move, Russia:

And if Putin had dirt on Trump, now may be the time it comes to light:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AssadRussiaTrump