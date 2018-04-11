Well, Dems wanted President Trump to get tough on Russia and now they’ve gotten their wish:

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

Good morning! “Now this is a headline,” indeed:

Now this is a headline. https://t.co/aQB8c7pK5j — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) April 11, 2018

So, military action is a go?

Clearly sounds like a warning of imminent US retaliation for what Pres has said was a chemical attack on Syrian civilians. https://t.co/3ckpsId7XP — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) April 11, 2018

This, of course, goes against prior Trump tweets criticizing the telegraphing of military moves:

What happened to not telegraphing our moves? https://t.co/JvuVZesMGd — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) April 11, 2018

So you're publicly telling Putin details about our weapons systems in advance. OK then. https://t.co/B6CAnvpIc2 — Sam Gustin (@samgustin) April 11, 2018

So about that 'not telegraphing plans’ thing… https://t.co/MTz2LyMW3d — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) April 11, 2018

Hey, folks wanted Trump to get tough on Russia. Now, not so much:

Twitter creators: let us create a cool micro-blogging tool with a 140 character limit. Twitter reality: we gave Trump the keys to WW3. https://t.co/dgbYQJMNcU — Joe John Glenton (@joejglenton) April 11, 2018

Should I even get dressed today? https://t.co/LRbI43FZNX — Lizz Winstead (@lizzwinstead) April 11, 2018

Establishment wanted tough talk on Russia… https://t.co/ZcNYAkwIYz — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 11, 2018

So this is how WW3 starts. Declared by POTUS on his Twitter account. What a time to be alive… https://t.co/0TOrRNwvFw — Lewis Parker (@LewisParkerUK) April 11, 2018

And all the people who told us that Trump is a Russian stooge… I don't get it anymore. https://t.co/R6k8d9Qydm — Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) April 11, 2018

It's fair for the nation to question whether this is the behavior of a person capable of responsibly making and executing decisions of war. https://t.co/QAPQ5pu6Q1 — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) April 11, 2018

Your move, Russia:

Somewhere in the Kremlin, some apparatchik mutters to himself, “our wise and glorious leader thought it was such a good idea to back this guy." https://t.co/kWpdAgKLQ1 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) April 11, 2018

And if Putin had dirt on Trump, now may be the time it comes to light:

If Russia has kompromat on Trump, at what point do they use it? After US forces killed the mercenaries? After the sanctions on Deripaska? Now? https://t.co/wDUKwABVDk — Eli Lake (@EliLake) April 11, 2018

***