Breaking news out of D.C. where it’s now confirmed that White House Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert has resigned:

JUST IN: White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders announces the resignation of Homeland Security adviser Tom Bossert. — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) April 10, 2018

Homeland security adviser Tom Bossert is out, White House confirms. He was just doing the rounds on the Sunday shows. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 10, 2018

Statement from the White House:

WHITE HOUSE STATEMENT on Bossert resigning: “The president is grateful for Tom's commitment to the safety and security of our great country.” Says Bossert led the WH’s efforts on terrorist threats, cyber defenses, an unprecedented series of natural disasters. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 10, 2018

White House confirms that Trump's Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert has resigned. Statement form @PressSec pic.twitter.com/yV1FrxGQI2 — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) April 10, 2018

It’s being called a “major loss” for Trump:

Bossert was a crucial figure in the West Wing. He was viewed as someone stable, got things done, trusted by Trump, knew how to communicate with Trump. This will be seen by folks in the White House as a major loss. https://t.co/te8xzKYYWc — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) April 10, 2018

Update: Fired?

NEWS: Bossert is essentially being fired. He is resigning at the request of new National Security Adviser John Bolton, I’m told. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 10, 2018

Bossert had just been front-in-center on the Sunday talk shows:

On what basis does WH Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert make this judgment on Russian voter-targeted ads in 2016 election?: "I frankly have a whole lot more confidence that no voter in this country was influenced by those ads." US intel agencies have made no such assessment. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) April 9, 2018

Sad to see Tom Bossert shred his cred as a security pro, and engage in some Fox News foolishness about Russian activity in the US. "NO" voter was influenced by the activity on FB? The concern about the Russian activity is an effort to "undermine" Trump's "legitimacy"? pic.twitter.com/OKwbWcLyWg — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) April 9, 2018

