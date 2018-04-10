Breaking news out of D.C. where it’s now confirmed that White House Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert has resigned:

Statement from the White House:

It’s being called a “major loss” for Trump:

Update: Fired?

Bossert had just been front-in-center on the Sunday talk shows:

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.

