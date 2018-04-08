Former Obama adviser and current CNN political analyst David Axelrod offered up a very reasonable take on impeachment and Donald Trump, arguing that if Dems do so without a “demonstrable case,” it will “‘normalize’ impeachment as a political tool” and be a “hammer blow to our democracy”:

Dems should NOT commit to impeachment unless & until there’s a demonstrable case for one.

It is not just a matter of politics. It’s a matter of principle.

If we “normaiize” impeachment as a political tool, it will be another hammer blow to our democracy.https://t.co/vTcaDfknlC — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) April 8, 2018

Former Attorney General Eric Holder even agreed with him:

Ax is exactly right. Midterms can be, among other things, a referendum on this Administration, its policies and its supporters – at federal and state levels. Midterms should not be centered around questions of impeachment. https://t.co/EHQE8jQkPU — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) April 8, 2018

But not many other blue-check liberals. Check out the hate…

From billionaire donor Tom Steyer:

Let's be clear: Trump has already committed 8 impeachable offenses. What are we waiting for? If you haven't signed on yet, now is the time. https://t.co/xLZe31ulzC https://t.co/KeNgoh4kWB — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) April 8, 2018

Simon Malloy, Media Matters:

the greater danger is letting a president skate on his flagrant corruption https://t.co/TAl3WXU4fk — Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) April 9, 2018

Brian Beutler, Crooked Media:

The case is right out in the open. Trump uses his businesses as conduits for bribes and is susceptible to policy extortion by creditors, hush money recipients, and others. He doesn’t and can‘t run the government in the public interest, and should thus be removed. https://t.co/GXyAFiGUy7 — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) April 9, 2018

The liberal Palmer Report:

This is why cable “news” will never be anything more than ratings-driven entertainment. It’s a format that ultimately forces smart people like Axelrod to say stupid things like this, just to come off as “reasonable” in the eyes of the most intellectually lazy of viewers. https://t.co/SICPhiBwon — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) April 8, 2018

Journalist and author Tom Watson:

This is completely wrong and should be rejected by every Democrat. Indeed, considering impeachment for this criminal administration is THE litmus test for any Democratic House candidate. Trump is clearly in line for indictment by the House. https://t.co/bM0lUTNevT — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) April 8, 2018

Actor/producer/director Steven Pasquale:

His entire life is an impeachable offense. Jesus. Please stop normalizing him. https://t.co/EKiKlIlyc2 — steven pasquale (@StevePasquale) April 8, 2018

From @NYCSouthpaw:

I strongly dislike this tweet. It adopts the GOP's false premise as the truth, avoids evaluating of any substantive concern with the open and notorious corruption of this president, and implies without justification that he can't be distinguished from presidents who follow him. https://t.co/OjoDQFbRDV — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) April 9, 2018

Adam Weinstein, editor:

Buddy, I’ve got bad news for your incremental theory of procedural and cultural anti-democratization https://t.co/08w1LByg7p — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) April 9, 2018

Michael Arceneaux, author:

What are you talking about? Republicans were talking about impeaching Hillary Clinton during the campaign. They are still talking about impeaching Hillary Clinton on Fox News. And Sweet Potato Saddam should be impeached. https://t.co/QwhmoR8TtP — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) April 9, 2018

Jonathan Katz, author:

Seriously, I’m sure there are good arguments for not impeaching the current president, but “Oh no my norms this will just give the Republicans ideas” is an objectively awful one. https://t.co/dqlYK3kGJI — Jonathan M. Katz 🐱 (@KatzOnEarth) April 9, 2018

Axelrod then fired back at Steyer, calling the impeachment talk “great fodder for your TV ads.” HAHAHA:

1st, @TomSteyer, I’ve been as critical of @POTUS as anyone, so spare me the “appeasement” palaver.

2d, I know impeachment talk is galvanizing for many. It’s great fodder for your TV ads. Just don’t make the mistake of confusing your ad copy for a bill of impeachment. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) April 8, 2018

It’s always great when they eat their own, especially 7 months out from an election.

***