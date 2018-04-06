Bart Hubbuch, who was fired by the New York Post in January 2017 for comparing President Donald Trump’s inauguration to Pearl Harbor and 9/11, attacked Parkland survivor Kyle Kashuv over a picture the student posted with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas:

This is the photo and tweet that set Hubbuch off:

According to his bio, Hubbuch is now CEO of Clearfield Wealth Management LLC, whatever that is:

And he just announced his new Korean-fusion restaurant that will open in May:

Hubbuch later replied to Kyle with this GIF saying, “Formally kiss my fine white ass”:

And this one with Mr. Rogers flipping the bird:

Seek help, dude.

