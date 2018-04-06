Bart Hubbuch, who was fired by the New York Post in January 2017 for comparing President Donald Trump’s inauguration to Pearl Harbor and 9/11, attacked Parkland survivor Kyle Kashuv over a picture the student posted with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas:

This is the photo and tweet that set Hubbuch off:

An honor discussing #2A and the Constitution with Justice Clarence Thomas. He told me about some of the cases he dissented on and how #2A won't be touched. pic.twitter.com/8Eyx7YE0zT — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 5, 2018

According to his bio, Hubbuch is now CEO of Clearfield Wealth Management LLC, whatever that is:

"Managing partner, Clearfield Wealth Management LLC • Budding restaurateur • Longtime sportswriter and editor" https://t.co/l5DvmJD4Ma — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 6, 2018

And he just announced his new Korean-fusion restaurant that will open in May:

Officially became a restauranteur today! Folks in Long Island City and Queens can try my soul/Korean fusion starting in mid-May. More details to come, but here is my signature dish: spicy pulled pork with donkatsu sauce, kimchi slaw and sesame pickles on a brioche bun. pic.twitter.com/4ywlLLCaQR — Bart Hubbuch (@BartHubbuch) April 5, 2018

Hubbuch later replied to Kyle with this GIF saying, “Formally kiss my fine white ass”:

And this one with Mr. Rogers flipping the bird:

