Bart Hubbuch, who was fired by the New York Post in January 2017 for comparing President Donald Trump’s inauguration to Pearl Harbor and 9/11, attacked Parkland survivor Kyle Kashuv over a picture the student posted with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas:
.@BartHubbuch attacks school shooting survivor @KyleKashuv. pic.twitter.com/pjujhbw2Ff
— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) April 6, 2018
This is the photo and tweet that set Hubbuch off:
An honor discussing #2A and the Constitution with Justice Clarence Thomas. He told me about some of the cases he dissented on and how #2A won't be touched. pic.twitter.com/8Eyx7YE0zT
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 5, 2018
According to his bio, Hubbuch is now CEO of Clearfield Wealth Management LLC, whatever that is:
Yikes.
"Managing partner, Clearfield Wealth Management LLC • Budding restaurateur • Longtime sportswriter and editor" https://t.co/l5DvmJD4Ma
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 6, 2018
And he just announced his new Korean-fusion restaurant that will open in May:
Officially became a restauranteur today! Folks in Long Island City and Queens can try my soul/Korean fusion starting in mid-May. More details to come, but here is my signature dish: spicy pulled pork with donkatsu sauce, kimchi slaw and sesame pickles on a brioche bun. pic.twitter.com/4ywlLLCaQR
— Bart Hubbuch (@BartHubbuch) April 5, 2018
Hubbuch later replied to Kyle with this GIF saying, “Formally kiss my fine white ass”:
— Bart Hubbuch (@BartHubbuch) April 6, 2018
And this one with Mr. Rogers flipping the bird:
— Bart Hubbuch (@BartHubbuch) April 6, 2018
Seek help, dude.
***
