Earlier today, President Donald Trump tweeted that the caravan of Central American immigrants makings its way through Mexico to the United States has been “largely broken up”:

But according to Los Angeles Times reporter Kate Linthicum, that’s not entirely true. She says the caravan is still “700-people-strong” and “heading north”:

BuzzFeed’s Adolfo Flores reports that some of the marchers have obtained visas to stay in Mexico for a short period of time, but legal help will be provided to those that want to continue to the U.S.:

