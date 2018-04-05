Earlier today, President Donald Trump tweeted that the caravan of Central American immigrants makings its way through Mexico to the United States has been “largely broken up”:

The Caravan is largely broken up thanks to the strong immigration laws of Mexico and their willingness to use them so as not to cause a giant scene at our Border. Because of the Trump Administrations actions, Border crossings are at a still UNACCEPTABLE 46 year low. Stop drugs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 5, 2018

But according to Los Angeles Times reporter Kate Linthicum, that’s not entirely true. She says the caravan is still “700-people-strong” and “heading north”:

Note to @realDonaldTrump: The caravan isn’t broken up. It’s still about 700-people-strong and is heading north today toward Puebla. https://t.co/eXkGXFwLxh https://t.co/KynNjYB1Nu — Kate Linthicum (@katelinthicum) April 5, 2018

BuzzFeed’s Adolfo Flores reports that some of the marchers have obtained visas to stay in Mexico for a short period of time, but legal help will be provided to those that want to continue to the U.S.:

Caught up with some guys from the caravan yesterday, who got permission from Mexican authorities to travel through the country, leaving via bus now that they don’t have to worry about getting stopped by immigration. pic.twitter.com/vYa4bvSVHH — Adolfo Flores (@aflores) April 5, 2018

Some buses with migrants have already started leaving the caravan. Organizers say those who want to continue will go to legal workshops, those numbers will be smaller than the 700-900 migrants who are still in Oaxaca. — Adolfo Flores (@aflores) April 5, 2018

It rained on the caravan for a few hours this morning. People are starting to make plans for whether they’ll go to other parts of Mexico or the US. pic.twitter.com/Gaaa8FnRCA — Adolfo Flores (@aflores) April 5, 2018

People who have received humanitarian visas or permissions to remain in Mexico have been leaving since yesterday. A smaller version of the caravan, numbers unknown, with asylum seekers will continue on. pic.twitter.com/3CvW66O00C — Adolfo Flores (@aflores) April 5, 2018

To be continued…

***

