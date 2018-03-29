David Schwartz, attorney for Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen, went on CNN for an interview with Erin Burnett last night and it did not go well. Here he is claiming that Trump had no knowledge of the agreement or $130,000 payment between Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen’s LLC:

Cohen, in the past, has been purposely unclear on this, and for good reason. According to these lawyers, if Trump is not in the agreement then there is nothing stopping Daniels from talking to the media.

Here’s former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti:

Bradley Moss agrees:

As does Susan Simpson:

We’ll be hearing more about this today, that’s for sure:

And then this morning, Schwartz insinuated there was no attorney-client relationship between the parties:

Good advice:

