President Donald Trump’s singing of the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill is not going over with a lot of conservatives right now, but these reactions from GatewayPundit’s Jim Hoft, Ann Coulter and James Woods — all reliable Trump supporters in the past — are some of the strongest we’ve seen.

Hoft wants Joe Biden to knock some sense into the president and declared, “#PelosiWins”:

I thought I'd never say these words but I wish @JoeBiden would beat @RealDonaldTrump's ass behind the school right now #Uniparty #Omnibus #PelosiWins — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) March 23, 2018

Ann Coulter thinks Trump will be impeached:

“ I will never sign another bill like this again” Yeah, because you’ll be impeached. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 23, 2018

And James Woods thinks the president just committed suicide:

The Democrats gave you the rope, Mr. President, and you just hanged yourself with it. #ByeByeGOP2018 https://t.co/Hw5tgnAbc9 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 23, 2018

You’ve been warned, Mr. President.

