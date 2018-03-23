President Donald Trump’s singing of the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill is not going over with a lot of conservatives right now, but these reactions from GatewayPundit’s Jim Hoft, Ann Coulter and James Woods — all reliable Trump supporters in the past — are some of the strongest we’ve seen.

Hoft wants Joe Biden to knock some sense into the president and declared, “#PelosiWins”:

Ann Coulter thinks Trump will be impeached:

And James Woods thinks the president just committed suicide:

You’ve been warned, Mr. President.

***

