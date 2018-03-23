BOOM! GOP defunds ACORN in the just signed omnibus spending bill … wait … what?

Posted at 9:22 pm on March 23, 2018 by Greg P.

And this is what happens when you don’t read a bill before voting it into law:

ACORN ceased to exist in 2009. From Roll Call:

The group worked to register poor people to vote and to push for social services like expanded Medicaid and affordable housing. After Barack Obama won the 2008 presidential election, House Republicans accused ACORN of running a mass voter fraud campaign and swinging the Oval Office to Obama. No evidence of voter fraud was ever found.

Still, Republicans — and many Democrats — voted to end federal funding to the organization in the 2009 spending package. ACORN dissolved shortly after that, but the language prohibiting funds to the group snuck its way into this year’s bill nearly a decade later.

“I don’t remember this ever being discussed one time,” Rep. Tom Cole told HuffPost. “It wasn’t discussed at a hearing. I don’t remember it being discussed at any meeting with my Democratic colleagues and counterparts who negotiated the bill.”

The Oklahoma Republican said staffers may have inserted the ACORN provision in this year’s package after lifting portions of text from previous years’ spending deals.

This, unfortunately, is true:

Although Rep. Steve King did seem to have a bit of fun with the report:

***

