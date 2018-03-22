Police in Tempe, Arizona have released the dashcam video of the fatal crash between an Uber autonomous vehicle and a woman from earlier this week. There are two clips below, one from the exterior of the car looking forward and one from the interior looking at the driver. The clip cuts off at impact, but we’ll warn you now that it’s pretty graphic:

BREAKING: Tempe Police release the video from the @Uber Self-Driving Car fatal crash from Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/I1AtY4QErt — Matt Rodewald FOX 10 (@Matt_Fox10) March 21, 2018

As you can clearly see in the video, the safety driver is not looking at the road when the crash occurs:

The @Uber safety driver is glancing downward and not looking at the road for six of the seven seconds preceding impact. — Pete Bigelow (@PeterCBigelow) March 21, 2018

Key is that it doesn't appear the driver's looking at the road at the time of the collision. First write at @Jalopnik here: https://t.co/vi44hkIGkk https://t.co/QyiN1gZZai — Ryan Felton (@ryanfelton) March 21, 2018

But worse for Uber, there are questions as to why the car didn’t stop or attempt to miss the woman:

Floored by this. Herzberg is already can be seen in the path as early as this: pic.twitter.com/P8J00CUiL9 — Ryan Felton (@ryanfelton) March 21, 2018

Tempe’s police chief is also under fire after he said, before the video was released, that it would’ve been “difficult to avoid this collision in any kind of mode”:

Tempe's police chief said just yesterday it would've been "difficult to avoid this collision in any kind of mode." https://t.co/rqKVEeXNZj https://t.co/FAgbKGaKkR — Ryan Felton (@ryanfelton) March 21, 2018

It doesn’t look good for the chief:

Also can’t help but wonder if Tempe PD felt they had to release this after their chief basically exonerated Uber — Andrew J. Hawkins (@andyjayhawk) March 21, 2018

Automobile experts think Uber’s car should have been able to avoid the collision:

Here's everything included in Uber's AV hardware suite. Really can't grasp how Herzberg wasn't picked up in time: pic.twitter.com/yJa1TlmrnE — Ryan Felton (@ryanfelton) March 21, 2018

Current technology can already do this:

This. Everything this. I'm floored that the vehicle didn't detect her crossing the road. Were all systems operational? There's got to be more to this story. THEN add the fact that the safety driver was distracted. https://t.co/zMpicNynXQ — David Undercoffler (@autolist_dave) March 22, 2018

I've driven cars *currently on the market with existing active safety tech* that detected people in similar situations. — David Undercoffler (@autolist_dave) March 22, 2018

In summary, Uber has a lot of questions to answer and it doesn’t look good for them, at all:

Main points on video of the fatal Uber crash:

1) Tempe PD Chief's comments make no sense now

2) Safety driver—the last resort—looking down

3) Startling that Uber's AV tech didn't pick up Herzberg

4) If it couldn't pick her up, why's this car on the road? https://t.co/AGaS68q8ml — Ryan Felton (@ryanfelton) March 22, 2018

***