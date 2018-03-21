Breaking news out of Austin, TX where we’re seeing reports that the serial bomber who has terrorized the area over the past few weeks is dead after a confrontation with the FBI and local authorities:

#BREAKING: The suspect in the #AustinBombings has been killed after FBI, Austin police tracked him down and engaged him in Round Rock within the last hour, according to state law enforcement officials. A device detonated –which they expected when they pursued him. Then shots. — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) March 21, 2018

It’s not yet clear if the bomber was killed in an exchange of gunfire or if he blew himself up. Either way, it’s good news that he’s gone:

BREAKING: Austin bombing suspect is dead after blowing self up with explosive, sources tell our ABC affliate @KVUE. We'll have a live look at the scene in Round Rock, Texas. We're tracking the latest on @KAKENews' Good Morning Kansas. Join us now if you can. #KAKENews pic.twitter.com/LKJcNCxFY5 — Annette Lawless (@AnnetteLawless) March 21, 2018

HEADLINES: Bombing suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Round Rock https://t.co/1SpCZF8MVp — Talk 1370 (@TALK1370) March 21, 2018

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect, but he has not been named yet:

MORE: We got word last night about 9:00p that law enforcement had id’d the suspect and was closing in, based off the @FedEx pkgs he sent. But police wanted to surprise the individual — and did that overnight in Round Rock. — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) March 21, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Photos of Austin bombings person of interest https://t.co/G7HEyTD8iM — Kirstin Cole (@kirstincoletv) March 21, 2018

A briefing is set to take place shortly:

Huge response in Round Rock. Austin Police set to give briefing. #AustinBombings pic.twitter.com/dkH88Posdj — Lori Brown (@LoriBrownFox4) March 21, 2018

Update 1: At the briefing, authorities confirm the suspect blew himself up as SWAT was “closing in”:

BREAKING: Serial bombing suspect is dead after setting off bomb with SWAT team closing in, Austin police chief says. https://t.co/FVujYmxCQh pic.twitter.com/hhhPa56zHI — ABC News (@ABC) March 21, 2018

Update 2: No motive or name released yet:

#BREAKING Austin police chief says authorities don't know motive for the bombings, but they identified the suspect as a 24-year-old white male. — CBS 13 News (@WGME) March 21, 2018

Police say #Austin bomber blew himself up inside a vehicle. He was 24 years old. https://t.co/XIFB3u41Gv — Jaciel Cordoba (@JacielCordoba) March 21, 2018

One officer was hurt:

Austin serial bombing suspect blew himself up in vehicle as authorities closed in on him. One officer hurt @NBCLA — Adrian Arambulo (@AdrianNBCLA) March 21, 2018

Wow. When they say SWAT was closing in, they mean right outside his car when this scuzz blew himself up:

Police describe the moment they confronted suspect in Austin parcel bombings https://t.co/YNjuWNUqNT pic.twitter.com/Aes3jLrVR4 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 21, 2018

