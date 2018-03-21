Breaking news out of Austin, TX where we’re seeing reports that the serial bomber who has terrorized the area over the past few weeks is dead after a confrontation with the FBI and local authorities:

It’s not yet clear if the bomber was killed in an exchange of gunfire or if he blew himself up. Either way, it’s good news that he’s gone:

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect, but he has not been named yet:

A briefing is set to take place shortly:

Update 1: At the briefing, authorities confirm the suspect blew himself up as SWAT was “closing in”:

Update 2: No motive or name released yet:

One officer was hurt:

Wow. When they say SWAT was closing in, they mean right outside his car when this scuzz blew himself up:

***

