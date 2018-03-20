If only all criminals were this dumb…

Watch these moron shoplifters at a Seattle, WA Costco get arrested by cops who were literally waiting for them to exit the store with their loot:

Full video here:

According to KIRO 7, these geniuses had robbed this particular Costco before and loan prevention officers called the police as soon as they realized what was going on:

Loss-prevention officers told detectives they’d had run-ins with one of the suspects before and he’d had a knife with a seven-inch blade in his pocket.

Officers say the suspect had the knife when he was arrested Wednesday, as well. He was booked for investigation of robbery, and the women were booked for investigation of theft. They were all taken to the King County Jail.