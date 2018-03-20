Breaking news to report out of Maryland where we’re seeing reports of a shooting with multiple injuries at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County:

A shooting has been reported at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County, Maryland, which is south of Washington D.C. https://t.co/DMwKCqs7uT https://t.co/qfugz2uNmC — WESH 2 News (@WESH) March 20, 2018

BREAKING: Special Agents from @ATFBaltimore Hyattsville I and II Field Offices are en route to a shooting reported at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County, Md. pic.twitter.com/V1GzaIpKJN — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) March 20, 2018

BREAKING: School officials report shooting at Maryland high school, "event is contained," campus on lockdown (via @AP) — The Virginian-Pilot (@virginianpilot) March 20, 2018

BREAKING. Shooting at a St. Mary's County High School in Maryland. Multiple injuries have been reported. https://t.co/xmLpmBZX0K — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) March 20, 2018

We’re seeing reports of injuries, but no specific details as of yet:

Confirmed that some people have been taken to Medstar St. Mary's Hospital. Unclear how many people or if they are students or teachers. @wusa9 — Marcella Robertson (@Marcella_Rob) March 20, 2018

Parents are being told to report to a nearby school where they can pick up their kids:

From St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office: There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to Great Mills High School. Report to Leonardtown High School, Students will be brought to there for reunification. — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) March 20, 2018

***