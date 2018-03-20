Breaking news out of Texas this morning where we’re seeing reports of another package explosion, this time at a FedEx facility located near Schertz, near San Antonio. One woman was reportedly injured in the blast:
BREAKING: Another package explosion reported in Texas. It occurred at a FedEx facility in Schertz, Texas, about an hour away from Austin, FOX News reports. One woman has been injured.
The package was en route to an address in Austin, where there have been a string of bombings:
Package believed to be bound for Austin explodes at Texas FedEx facility, police say – The Washington Post https://t.co/lPHcUGWdhU
According to authorities, the bomb contained “nails and shrapnel” but it sounds like everyone got lucky with only one “non life threatening percussion type injury” reported:
#BREAKING Another explosion in Texas – this time at a FedEx facility in Schertz. Reports that package was headed to #Austin pic.twitter.com/xV0D3LwOrK
The FBI and ATF are investigating:
BREAKING: Police, ATF, FBI on scene of a package explosion at a FedEx facility in Schertz. @joshrskurnik on scene. One person treated and released. 70 employees working at the time. @ksatnews
Update:
#BREAKING: The FBI says a package explosion at a FedEx facility in Schertz is likely connected to the #AustinBombings. No one was injured when it exploded around 12:25 am.
