Breaking news out of Texas this morning where we’re seeing reports of another package explosion, this time at a FedEx facility located near Schertz, near San Antonio. One woman was reportedly injured in the blast:

BREAKING: Another package explosion reported in Texas. It occurred at a FedEx facility in Schertz, Texas, about an hour away from Austin, FOX News reports. One woman has been injured. — Fox 35 News (@Fox35News) March 20, 2018

The package was en route to an address in Austin, where there have been a string of bombings:

Package believed to be bound for Austin explodes at Texas FedEx facility, police say – The Washington Post https://t.co/lPHcUGWdhU — Sheila Gray (@SheilaGrayTV) March 20, 2018

According to authorities, the bomb contained “nails and shrapnel” but it sounds like everyone got lucky with only one “non life threatening percussion type injury” reported:

#BREAKING Another explosion in Texas – this time at a FedEx facility in Schertz. Reports that package was headed to #Austin pic.twitter.com/xV0D3LwOrK — Nicole Brady (@NicoleDenver7) March 20, 2018

The FBI and ATF are investigating:

BREAKING: Police, ATF, FBI on scene of a package explosion at a FedEx facility in Schertz. @joshrskurnik on scene. One person treated and released. 70 employees working at the time. @ksatnews — Ellie Holmes (@ellierosetx) March 20, 2018

Update:

#BREAKING: The FBI says a package explosion at a FedEx facility in Schertz is likely connected to the #AustinBombings. No one was injured when it exploded around 12:25 am. — Ashley Sutton (@AshSuttonSA) March 20, 2018

***

Related:

BREAKING: Austin police, EMS responding to an explosion; Injuries reported ('Only 1 incident location has been confirmed,' via @ATCEMS) https://t.co/VpohFXs5TA — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 19, 2018