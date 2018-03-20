Breaking news out of Texas this morning where we’re seeing reports of another package explosion, this time at a FedEx facility located near Schertz, near San Antonio. One woman was reportedly injured in the blast:

The package was en route to an address in Austin, where there have been a string of bombings:

According to authorities, the bomb contained “nails and shrapnel” but it sounds like everyone got lucky with only one “non life threatening percussion type injury” reported:

The FBI and ATF are investigating:

Update:

***

