Breaking news out of Austin, Texas where authorities are responding to two explosions.

The first one occurred at 4721 Eagle Feather Dr. with reports of “6 patients ‘on the ground'”:

Multiple #ATCEMS assets responding to an unconfirmed report of an Explosion at 4721 Eagle Feather Dr (20:32); Initial unconfirmed reports of 6 patients "on the ground". Assets still responding More to Follow… — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 19, 2018

And a second explosion was reported at 4800 block Dawn Song Dr., which local news says is “one block over” from the first incident:

UPDATE: Explosion incident at 4721 Eagle Feather Dr; Multiple #ATCEMS assets are staging to possibly 2 separate incidents in the area. At this incident, 2 patients have been identified and are prepping those patients for transport. More to Follow… — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 19, 2018

Multiple assets on a reported second explosion 4800 block Dawn Song Dr (2032) reports of 2 patients. Investigation if this is the same incident as already reported or a separate incident underway. More information to be provided when available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 19, 2018

Two injuries were reported at the second location:

APD responding to Bomb Hotshot call in the 4800 block of Dawn Song Dr. Two male patients transported with unknown injuries. Please avoid the area. Media staging area is 4635 SW Pkwy, corner of SW Pkwy and Boston Ln. APD PIO — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 19, 2018

We’ll update this post as soon as new information becomes available.

Update 1: Now officials are saying only one location “has been confirmed”:

FINAL: Critical Incident @ 4800blk Dawn Song Dr (correct incident address), Only 1 incident location has been confirmed. #ATCEMSMedics have transported X2 ~20's Males to SAMC w/serious, but not expected to be life-threatening injuries. Refer all inquires to @Austin_Police — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 19, 2018

I’m told the second incident was the result of multiple phone calls to 911. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) March 19, 2018

Update 2: Police are telling nearby residents to wait in their homes: