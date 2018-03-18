Breaking news out of Austin, Texas where authorities are responding to two explosions.

The first one occurred at 4721 Eagle Feather Dr. with reports of “6 patients ‘on the ground'”:

And a second explosion was reported at 4800 block Dawn Song Dr., which local news says is “one block over” from the first incident:

Trending

Two injuries were reported at the second location:

We’ll update this post as soon as new information becomes available.

Update 1: Now officials are saying only one location “has been confirmed”:

Update 2: Police are telling nearby residents to wait in their homes:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Austin