There’s a clip going around from a hearing today where Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), while questioning Secretary of the Interior and former Navy SEAL Ryan Zinke, seemed to question the intelligence of Navy SEALs.

“I know you’re a Navy SEAL and math might be difficult, but you know, give me a rough number here,” Rep. Gallego asks.

The Natural Resources committee feed, which is chaired by Republican Rep. Rob Bishop, added to the clip “Leave it to Committee Democrats to disgrace the service of a Navy SEAL for political gain…”:

Leave it to Committee Democrats to disgrace the service of a Navy SEAL for political gain… pic.twitter.com/lVlis33KUJ — Natural Resources (@NatResources) March 15, 2018

What this clip leaves out, however, is that Gallego is a decorated U.S. Marine who saw combat in Iraq and this was obviously a joke:

Leave to a partisan committee staffer to cut a clip short to make it seem as if Gallego, a Marine, was insulting Zinke and not joking. At the end of the full clip Zinke jabs Gallego back for being a Marine. So dumb. https://t.co/2JxLzwXIkp — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) March 15, 2018

I was at this hearing.

This interaction ended with the two throwing jokes at each other and saying "Semper Fi." Talk about editing for a narrative https://t.co/o69Bm5Yqlo — Miranda Green (@mirandacgreen) March 15, 2018

Gallego is a Marine and the full clip ends with Zinke prodding Gallego for "having not served" and sarcastically saying Semper Fi https://t.co/3GEjRsx86g — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 15, 2018

We originally thought maybe the Republican-run Twitter account was joking, too, but then we saw this retweet of criticism of Gallego which appears to show they’re serious about it:

Do better, GOP.

***