Former President Barack Obama commemorated the life of Stephen Hawking with a photo of himself, naturally:

Have fun out there among the stars. pic.twitter.com/S285MTwGtp — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 14, 2018

We really didn’t expect him to keep doing this now that he’s out of office, but it’s not unexpected:

Even in his post-presidency years, Obama marks every occasion with a picture of himself. https://t.co/Ak800N6EuB — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) March 14, 2018

It’s kind of Obama’s trademark behavior:

It's not an Obama condolence if he's not in the picture. https://t.co/8FowaQtxLq — Bryan Suits, Los Angeles' Anti Dude (@darksecretplace) March 14, 2018

And Obama’s sendoff doesn’t really fit with Hawking’s atheism:

This is very sweet but Stephen Hawking was an atheist and now is too busy being dead to have any fun, which is also fine. https://t.co/1rcFKcgLMX — S.P. Sullivan (@spsullivan) March 14, 2018

As we told you earlier, Hawking died today at the age of 76:

'A true inspiration': Stephen Hawking has died at the age of 76 https://t.co/6jpDGpRa0S — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 14, 2018

