Former President Barack Obama commemorated the life of Stephen Hawking with a photo of himself, naturally:
Have fun out there among the stars. pic.twitter.com/S285MTwGtp
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 14, 2018
We really didn’t expect him to keep doing this now that he’s out of office, but it’s not unexpected:
Even in his post-presidency years, Obama marks every occasion with a picture of himself. https://t.co/Ak800N6EuB
— neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) March 14, 2018
It’s kind of Obama’s trademark behavior:
It's not an Obama condolence if he's not in the picture. https://t.co/8FowaQtxLq
— Bryan Suits, Los Angeles' Anti Dude (@darksecretplace) March 14, 2018
And Obama’s sendoff doesn’t really fit with Hawking’s atheism:
This is very sweet but Stephen Hawking was an atheist and now is too busy being dead to have any fun, which is also fine. https://t.co/1rcFKcgLMX
— S.P. Sullivan (@spsullivan) March 14, 2018
As we told you earlier, Hawking died today at the age of 76:
'A true inspiration': Stephen Hawking has died at the age of 76 https://t.co/6jpDGpRa0S
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 14, 2018
***
Related:
Narcissist in chief: President Obama honors Rosa Parks anniversary with picture of himself http://t.co/wdu3RfyJ
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 2, 2012
President Obama celebrates Super Bowl halftime with photo of himself http://t.co/K8JA5pilpz
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 2, 2015
Obama honors El Capitan climbers … with a picture of himself, natch http://t.co/0LEi93HHSp
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 15, 2015
#ObamaRoyalBabyGift: What will Obama send as a gift? (Plus pic of himself, natch) http://t.co/ED1rWF6RP9
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 22, 2013
Look at me! Obama wishes Michelle a happy birthday with picture of himself http://t.co/FCqlyXU0
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 17, 2013
Disgrace: President Obama commemorates Pearl Harbor attacks with photo of himself http://t.co/ZdAMWTE6
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 7, 2012