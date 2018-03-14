Former President Barack Obama commemorated the life of Stephen Hawking with a photo of himself, naturally:

We really didn’t expect him to keep doing this now that he’s out of office, but it’s not unexpected:

It’s kind of Obama’s trademark behavior:

And Obama’s sendoff doesn’t really fit with Hawking’s atheism:

As we told you earlier, Hawking died today at the age of 76:

