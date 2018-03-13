Breaking news:

Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

Yes, words have consequences:

Tillerson is out. White House staff have said for months that this was imminent. Trump was enraged after it leaked that he had called him a moron, and his frustration with him never subsided. Their differences were irreconcilable. https://t.co/3Se6KntYeg — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 13, 2018

That’s one heckuva ride for Pompeo:

Pompeo goes from member of the US House to CIA Director to Secretary of State in just over a year https://t.co/GRkj5PUSIA — Katherine Gypson (@kgyp) March 13, 2018

Some are saying the timing is suspect because of Tillerson’s comments yesterday on Putin:

Trump fired Tillerson on Twitter the day after Tillerson broke with WH and specifically called out Russia for UK nerve agent attack. Wow https://t.co/tFshvUVVPO — Astead (@AsteadWesley) March 13, 2018

Yesterday Tillerson said what Trump wouldn't, Putin and Russia were responsible for the nerve agent attack in the UK and Putin is acting more aggressively around the world. Today, Putin's puppet fires Tillerson? https://t.co/gNMrdR2XhI — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) March 13, 2018

"Oh, Rex, one more thing on your way out the door. NEVER blame Putin. Goodbye." https://t.co/YD94VsCiNV — David Frum (@davidfrum) March 13, 2018

But according to Sarah Sanders, Trump asked Tillerson to leave on Friday:

Press Sec Sarah Sanders says POTUS asked Tillerson to step aside last Friday, a day after Trump agreed to meet with Kim Jong Un https://t.co/Q8WLJCLn60 — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) March 13, 2018

And the media is already after Gina Haspel at CIA:

Here’s an NYT headline about Haspel from last year: New C.I.A. Deputy Director, Gina Haspel, Had Leading Role in Torture https://t.co/4mHxP0to41 https://t.co/yLgQqXNl6R — Elise Foley (@elisefoley) March 13, 2018

Dems will surely bring this up at the confirmation hearing as well:

Democrats could make an issue out of Haspel's links to torture and black sites during the Bush administration when she needs Senate confirmation.https://t.co/osnYuPRv3o — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) March 13, 2018

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.