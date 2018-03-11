Elderly socialist and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is in Arizona today where he visited with the Los Angeles Dodgers at their Spring Training home at Camelback Ranch:
Brooklyn Dodgers fan Sen. Bernie Sanders is visiting Camelback Ranch.
— Ken Gurnick (@kengurnick) March 11, 2018
Sanders, who grew up a Brooklyn Dodgers fan, joked that he would try to bring the team back to Brooklyn:
We’re here to bring the Dodgers back to Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/V5Zrqir9cw
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 11, 2018
And this might explain why he’s a socialist. Apparently young Bernie thought the people of Brooklyn owned the Dodgers and the idea that a “private company” “could pick up an move” the team away was “literally something we did not understand”:
Bernie Sanders was a teenager living in Brooklyn when the Dodgers left for Los Angeles. His memories of that time are not fond. pic.twitter.com/ccFHrQa9Sg
— Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) March 11, 2018
He didn’t understand how private property rights worked?
And as for current labor issues affecting baseball, meh:
Bernie Sanders said he has not been paying attention to the ongoing labor tussle between players and owners.
— Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) March 11, 2018
