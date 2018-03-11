Elderly socialist and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is in Arizona today where he visited with the Los Angeles Dodgers at their Spring Training home at Camelback Ranch:

Sanders, who grew up a Brooklyn Dodgers fan, joked that he would try to bring the team back to Brooklyn:

Trending

And this might explain why he’s a socialist. Apparently young Bernie thought the people of Brooklyn owned the Dodgers and the idea that a “private company” “could pick up an move” the team away was “literally something we did not understand”:

He didn’t understand how private property rights worked?

And as for current labor issues affecting baseball, meh:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersDodgers