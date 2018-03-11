Elderly socialist and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is in Arizona today where he visited with the Los Angeles Dodgers at their Spring Training home at Camelback Ranch:

Brooklyn Dodgers fan Sen. Bernie Sanders is visiting Camelback Ranch. — Ken Gurnick (@kengurnick) March 11, 2018

Sanders, who grew up a Brooklyn Dodgers fan, joked that he would try to bring the team back to Brooklyn:

We’re here to bring the Dodgers back to Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/V5Zrqir9cw — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 11, 2018

And this might explain why he’s a socialist. Apparently young Bernie thought the people of Brooklyn owned the Dodgers and the idea that a “private company” “could pick up an move” the team away was “literally something we did not understand”:

Bernie Sanders was a teenager living in Brooklyn when the Dodgers left for Los Angeles. His memories of that time are not fond. pic.twitter.com/ccFHrQa9Sg — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) March 11, 2018

He didn’t understand how private property rights worked?

And as for current labor issues affecting baseball, meh:

Bernie Sanders said he has not been paying attention to the ongoing labor tussle between players and owners. — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) March 11, 2018

***