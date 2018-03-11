Breaking news out of New York City where we’re seeing reports that a helicopter has crashed into the East River near 90th Street off of Manhattan:

#BREAKING: There are reports out of #NewYorkCity that a helicopter has just crashed into the #EastRiver near East 90th Street in #Manhattan. People are reportedly in the water. No word on injuries or deaths. More to come… — Jon Haworth (@JonHaworthSky) March 11, 2018

The NYPD and FDNY are responding:

Reports of a helicopter down in the East River. @nypd and @FDNY on scene.We have several crews headed to the scene. The latest on @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/XTTM7KfJtt — Sandra Bookman (@SandraBookman7) March 11, 2018

The @citizenapp has multiple users live-streaming from the site of a helicopter crash in the East River… pic.twitter.com/lUabHSGl1q — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 11, 2018

Update 7:34: An eyewitness reports at least one passenger got out of the helicopter:

Witnesses say one person aboard helicopter that went down near Roosevelt Island, climbed out of the helicopter and used a raft to get to safety pic.twitter.com/vvAJeHLFAR — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) March 11, 2018

And we’re seeing reports that as many as 5 people were on board:

Helicopter with 5 on board crashed in East River, NYC. https://t.co/ff9dy1BNLP — Kurt Siegelin (@kurtsiegelin) March 11, 2018

Update 7:41: This is allegedly video of the crash as it happened: