Breaking news out of New York City where we’re seeing reports that a helicopter has crashed into the East River near 90th Street off of Manhattan:

The NYPD and FDNY are responding:

Updates to follow…

Update 7:34: An eyewitness reports at least one passenger got out of the helicopter:

And we’re seeing reports that as many as 5 people were on board:

Update 7:41: This is allegedly video of the crash as it happened:

