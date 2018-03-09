Authorities haven’t released much information on the ongoing hostage situation at a veterans facility in Yountville, Calif., but that hasn’t stopped anti-gun activist Shannon Watts from preemptively blaming the NRA:

In case you were wondering about where the @NRA stands on guns and veterans, they spent years fighting to prevent military commanders from removing guns from personnel who may be a danger to themselves or others: https://t.co/Xx8boir5UB Yountville https://t.co/RziADECA1X — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 9, 2018

It’s suspected the gunman is a veteran, but that information — despite Watts’ assertion — has yet to be released:

As per presser..CHP knows identity of suspect but is not sharing. Multiple shots exchanged between suspect and law enforcement. No reported injuries. Suspect not interacting with negotiators. Hearing suspect is former PTSD patient. #yountville #abc7now — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) March 9, 2018

Here’s the latest:

New information from the scene at #Yountville. Man whose wife works with Pathways PTSD program says she was 1 of 7 women at a going away party for employees when an extremely calm man armed with a rifle arrived. He let four of the women go and kept three as hostages. #abc7now — Natasha Zouves ABC7 (@NatashaABC7) March 9, 2018

And we’ll be updating our post from earlier for the rest of the night:

DEVELOPING: Reports of gunfire, hostages at veterans facility in Yountville, CA https://t.co/Bw2cbsuG0q — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 9, 2018

***