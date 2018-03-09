What’s America coming to if you no longer can ride a horse while wearing a thong bikini in a nightclub?

From the Miami Herald:

Even in South Beach’s sometimes ridiculous party atmosphere, Mokai Lounge took the fun one horse too far.

Miami Beach shut down the nightclub after someone rode a horse into the nightclub, an incident captured on a video that ignited a firestorm when it was posted online.

City Manager Jimmy Morales revoked Mokai’s business license Friday afternoon, cited a threat to public safety and the city’s animal cruelty laws as sufficient evidence to shut down the club, located at 235 23rd St.