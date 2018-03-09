A gunman has reportedly taken three hostages at a veterans facility in Yountville, Calif. (Napa Valley county). No injuries have been reported at this time, but there are reports of shots fired:

SWAT teams are on the scene:

Golfers at a nearby course were evacuated and helicopters are flying over the facility:

According to local reports, law enforcement is going room-to-room at the facility now:

A press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. local time:

We’ll keep you posted.

Update 1 — 5:25:

