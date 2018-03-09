A gunman has reportedly taken three hostages at a veterans facility in Yountville, Calif. (Napa Valley county). No injuries have been reported at this time, but there are reports of shots fired:

We are monitoring a situation out of Yountville, California, where police say an “active shooter” has taken hostages inside a veterans' home. No injuries have been reported. — NowThis Newsroom (@newsroom) March 9, 2018

Active shooter and hostage situation underway at Veterans Home of California #Yountville. This is the largest veteran's home in the U.S. Facebook post below from the center. #abc7now #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/BbrxJRR91d — Natasha Zouves ABC7 (@NatashaABC7) March 9, 2018

LIVE: Police respond to reports of shots fired at a veterans home in Yountville, California. https://t.co/eTac86sATb pic.twitter.com/VPU94YIq8E — Reuters TV (@ReutersTV) March 9, 2018

SWAT teams are on the scene:

FBI has deployed a SWAT team to the situation at the Veterans Home in Yountville, per spox — Kristen Holmes (@KristenhCNN) March 9, 2018

SWAT teams on scene of #Yountville veterans home shooting. LIVE VIDEO: https://t.co/0qyCtycosx pic.twitter.com/xOp5G2BQSW — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) March 9, 2018

Golfers at a nearby course were evacuated and helicopters are flying over the facility:

Golfers told to evacuate and get off the course next to #VeteransHome of California #Yountville. Golfer: "nothing surprises me in this day and age anymore." Active shooter and hostage situation underway. At least 3 helicopters on driving range right now. #abc7now #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/v0SDt4xKIp — Natasha Zouves ABC7 (@NatashaABC7) March 9, 2018

According to local reports, law enforcement is going room-to-room at the facility now:

Law enforcement officers are moving room to room at a #Yountville veterans home to close in on an active shooter/hostage scene. https://t.co/z4mkE9aSgR @NorthBayNews @kentphotos pic.twitter.com/NPVRiFzNr3 — Brett Wilkison (@BrettWilkison) March 9, 2018

A press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. local time:

MEDIA ADVISORY: Press conference scheduled for 2 pm at the corner of California Drive and Solano Avenue in the parking lot. — County of Napa (@CountyofNapa) March 9, 2018

Update 1 — 5:25:

A gunman slipped into an employee going-away party at the largest veterans home in the United States, in Yountville, CA, and took at least three people hostage. Update from CHIP, soon. — Rob Quirk (@KOAARobQuirk) March 9, 2018

Napa Co Sheriff's says there was an exchange of gun fire. Hostage negotiators are on the scene. They know who the suspect is, but will not release further information. https://t.co/X3qDgMQogn https://t.co/G8ywxtvhD3 — KPIX 5 (@CBSSF) March 9, 2018

