By now you’ve probably heard about Jared Kushner meeting with officials in Mexico and not inviting the U.S. ambassador, Roberta Jacobson. “This is not the way foreign policy normally is, or should be conducted,” says an expert quoted by the New York Times:

Beyond that, Mr. Kushner, who also met with Mexico’s foreign minister, did not invite the American ambassador — Roberta S. Jacobson, a diplomat with more than 30 years of experience in the region — to join him in the meetings, according to a senior American official who was not authorized to speak publicly.

“This is not the way foreign policy normally is, or should be, conducted,” said Christopher Sabatini, a lecturer at Columbia University. “The sending of the president’s son-in-law — someone with no experience in Mexican-U.S. relations — is another example of the de-professionalization and personalization of diplomacy that will hurt U.S. interests and leverage in the region.”

Libs were quick to jump on the story. Rep. Ted Lieu from California:

Former Obama State Department spox John Kirby:

And we can’t leave out Hollywood’s take:

Yes … Jared Kushner didn’t invite the U.S. ambassador to Mexico to the meeting, but would it kill these folks to at least mention in passing that she’s already resigned?

And it’s not like Kushner showed up at the meeting solo. He attended with “retired CIA analyst and Mexico expert” Kimberly Breier who has been nominated as Assistant Secretary of the State Department’s bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs:

More on Breier who is quite qualified for the position:

Breier, who currently handles State Department policy planning in the Western Hemisphere, has worked nearly two decades on regional affairs, including more than a decade in the U.S. intelligence community. She also served on President George Bush’s National Security Council Staff in the Office of Western Hemisphere Affairs. Prior to joining the Trump administration, Breier served as director of the U.S.-Mexico Futures Initiative for the Center for Strategic International Studies think tank.

Oh, and in case you were wondering, Jared flew commercial:

