Meet Colorado state Rep. Steve Lesbock, a Democrat. Rep. Lesbock was kicked out of the Colorado House today over allegations of sexual misconduct against “nearly a dozen women.” Some of Rep. Lesbock’s colleagues were so scared of the Democratic lawmaker that they wore bulletproof vests to work:

And as a “final middle finger” to Dems that gave him the boot, Rep. Lesbock changed his voter registration right before the vote and now Republicans might get to pick his replacement:

It’s not quite clear what happens next, although state Dems feel they’ll keep the seat:

