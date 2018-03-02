Meet Colorado state Rep. Steve Lesbock, a Democrat. Rep. Lesbock was kicked out of the Colorado House today over allegations of sexual misconduct against “nearly a dozen women.” Some of Rep. Lesbock’s colleagues were so scared of the Democratic lawmaker that they wore bulletproof vests to work:

Colorado lawmakers reveal they have had to wear bulletproof vests for 3 weeks out of fear that Democrat Rep. Steve Lebsock (@RepLebsock) would violently retaliate against them for speaking out against him as nearly a dozen women have accused the Democrat of sexual crimes. pic.twitter.com/VfMLKQx8E4 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 2, 2018

And as a “final middle finger” to Dems that gave him the boot, Rep. Lesbock changed his voter registration right before the vote and now Republicans might get to pick his replacement:

I changed party affiliation at 3:02pm. As I walked down to speak for the last time, approx. 4pm, I handed the minority leader a document with affiliation change. Nothing was planned. He did not know about party change before. #copolitics — Steve Lebsock (@RepLebsock) March 3, 2018

#9NEWS has confirmed @RepLebsock switched his voter registration from Democrat to Republican this afternoon before he was expelled from #coleg. This means Republicans may get to pick his replacement. A final middle finger to his party. (switch first reported by @BenteBirkeland) — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) March 2, 2018

BREAKING: @RepLebsock changed his voter registration to Republican at 3:17pm this afternoon. That means before he was expelled he was a Republican. #coleg #copolitics #cogov — Bente Birkeland (@BenteBirkeland) March 2, 2018

Big question will be if Lebsock was a Republican when ousted which party puts together the vacancy committee to replace him. #coleg #copolitics #cogov — Bente Birkeland (@BenteBirkeland) March 2, 2018

It’s not quite clear what happens next, although state Dems feel they’ll keep the seat:

"As far as Lebsock goes, the Republicans can have him. As far as the seat, we're looking into it. Either way, we're confident the district will be represented by a Democrat by the time the next session begins." –@ericmwalker, spokesman for @ColoDems #copolitics #Lebsock — Stan Bush (@StanBushTV) March 3, 2018

