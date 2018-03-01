Shot…

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a gathering of politicians and government officials at his annual state of the nation address that the military has developed an “invincible” nuclear missile capable of striking anywhere in the world that renders U.S. defenses “useless” at hits with the destructive power of a “meteorite.”

Breaking: #Russia developing an “invincible” new missile which will render NATO defenses “completely useless,” Russian President Vladimir Putin announced today. “It will be like a meteorite,” #Putin said. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 1, 2018

Chaser…

Part of Putin’s presentation were reportedly recycled from another presentation 11 years ago, so maybe the threat is just a tad overstated:

Part of a video Russian President Vladimir Putin used in his big speech to highlight one of Russia's "new weapons" was 11 years old, according to some reports. https://t.co/0933QLeyvP pic.twitter.com/N5ISDcxEvL — RFE/RL (@RFERL) March 1, 2018

According to the video presentation, the hypersonic missile can … turn. From RU-RTR Russian Television via AP:

Putin also unveiled a nuclear-powered drone submarine, well, an animated version of the weapon at least. From RU-RTR Russian Television via AP:

Second chaser…

The Pentagon isn’t worried:

NEW: @DeptofDefense responds to #Russia President Valdimir Putin's claims of invincible nuclear weapons:

"We're not surprised by the statements" per @ChiefPentSpox Dana White "The American people should rest assured we are fully prepared." pic.twitter.com/wgVBcmdoIZ — Jeff Seldin (@jseldin) March 1, 2018

And here’s analysis from John Noonan, a former captain in the “United States Air Force’s Global Strike Command as a Minuteman III launch officer“:

Putin on new nuclear cruise missile is classic Russian bluster. It's pounding his shoe on the podium. We can annihilate you, stay out of Syria, stay out of eastern Europe, stay out of the northwest Pacific. The threat w/new missile is that it can evade our early warning net. — John Noonan (@noonanjo) March 1, 2018

we've played this game before and won. At the end of the day, Russia is Peru with nukes. Shouldn't allow him to play a straight flush off a pair of 7s. — John Noonan (@noonanjo) March 1, 2018

I also note with some amusement that there were people as of a few weeks ago still arguing that Russia's cruise missile threat hadn't matured past 1987. Remember the Army blimp that went haywire in Pennsylvania a few years ago? That carried a radar designed to spot these things — John Noonan (@noonanjo) March 1, 2018

Keep in mind Putin's still smarting from the thumping U.S. forces gave his mercenaries in Syria. Made Russia look weak. So back to the old playbook… puff out your chest, shake your saber and lob a few nuclear threats at the U.S. — John Noonan (@noonanjo) March 1, 2018

this only works on Western nations if they allow it to. Traditionally you keep your head about you, make smart adjustments to your nuclear posture, and twist their arms back to the negotiating table. — John Noonan (@noonanjo) March 1, 2018

Exactly. Don’t play Putin’s game.

