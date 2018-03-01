Shot…

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a gathering of politicians and government officials at his annual state of the nation address that the military has developed an “invincible” nuclear missile capable of striking anywhere in the world that renders U.S. defenses “useless” at hits with the destructive power of a “meteorite.”

Part of Putin’s presentation were reportedly recycled from another presentation 11 years ago, so maybe the threat is just a tad overstated:

According to the video presentation, the hypersonic missile can … turn. From RU-RTR Russian Television via AP:

Putin also unveiled a nuclear-powered drone submarine, well, an animated version of the weapon at least. From RU-RTR Russian Television via AP:

The Pentagon isn’t worried:

And here’s analysis from John Noonan, a former captain in the “United States Air Force’s Global Strike Command as a Minuteman III launch officer“:

Exactly. Don’t play Putin’s game.

