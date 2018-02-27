LOL.

Alyssa Milano wants people to boycott FedEx, Amazon and Apple TV over their ties to the NRA, but just for one day. March 1, to be exact:

BOY, THAT WILL SHOW THEM!

Now, to put things into perspective, the Montgomery Bus Boycott — which started when Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat to a white customer — lasted for one year and 15 days.

Oh, and she’s taking heat over this one-day protest action by her fellow libs:

One day boycotts do absolutely nothing to companies that measure profits by quarterly reports, especially if people go right back to using them the next day.

This needs to have a LASTING impact to have ANY impact. https://t.co/0PMCpRPZ5K — Zefram Mann (@zeframmann) February 27, 2018

I'm not satisfied with just one day. I am using USPS, I already don't have an Apple but will never again buy anything from them, and I canceled my Prime membership a while back and will never renew it https://t.co/BS8PSlCk9N — Auntie Weirdo (@AbsolutBex) February 27, 2018

Never sure what single-day boycotts do, but I'm down not to shop with @amazon that day, at least (no AppleTV and I'm already on the #BoycottFedEx path). Anyone with more econ knowledge than I want to explain the efficacy of a one-day boycott?#BoycottNRA #BoycottNRASponsors https://t.co/owuxrBhiAL — Forward Progress (@WhatWeNeed2018) February 27, 2018

So, do what you gotta do, Alyssa, but this sounds like it might not work.

***