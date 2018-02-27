LOL.
Alyssa Milano wants people to boycott FedEx, Amazon and Apple TV over their ties to the NRA, but just for one day. March 1, to be exact:
THURSDAY!
We are calling for a one-day boycott of @amazon @appletv @fedex. Pass it on.
Don’t shop.
Don’t stream.
Don’t ship.
As consumers we are demanding these companies sever ties with the @NRA. #march1NRABoycott #BoycottNRA #Enough pic.twitter.com/sQ61m7jnTd
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 27, 2018
BOY, THAT WILL SHOW THEM!
Now, to put things into perspective, the Montgomery Bus Boycott — which started when Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat to a white customer — lasted for one year and 15 days.
Oh, and she’s taking heat over this one-day protest action by her fellow libs:
Alyssa, #TheResistance has been calling for a permanent boycott UNTIL @amazon @JeffBezos cut ties with @NRA @NRATV. One day is not enough…I've cancelled #AmazonPrime and have halted all purchases until they do!!#BoycottAmazon #BoycottTheNRA https://t.co/N1ikoYj4f1
— gailborges (@gailborges) February 27, 2018
One day boycotts do absolutely nothing to companies that measure profits by quarterly reports, especially if people go right back to using them the next day.
This needs to have a LASTING impact to have ANY impact. https://t.co/0PMCpRPZ5K
— Zefram Mann (@zeframmann) February 27, 2018
I'm not satisfied with just one day. I am using USPS, I already don't have an Apple but will never again buy anything from them, and I canceled my Prime membership a while back and will never renew it https://t.co/BS8PSlCk9N
— Auntie Weirdo (@AbsolutBex) February 27, 2018
Never sure what single-day boycotts do, but I'm down not to shop with @amazon that day, at least (no AppleTV and I'm already on the #BoycottFedEx path).
Anyone with more econ knowledge than I want to explain the efficacy of a one-day boycott?#BoycottNRA #BoycottNRASponsors https://t.co/owuxrBhiAL
— Forward Progress (@WhatWeNeed2018) February 27, 2018
So, do what you gotta do, Alyssa, but this sounds like it might not work.
