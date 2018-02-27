LOL.

Alyssa Milano wants people to boycott FedEx, Amazon and Apple TV over their ties to the NRA, but just for one day. March 1, to be exact:

BOY, THAT WILL SHOW THEM!

Now, to put things into perspective, the Montgomery Bus Boycott  — which started when Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat to a white customer — lasted for one year and 15 days.

Oh, and she’s taking heat over this one-day protest action by her fellow libs:

So, do what you gotta do, Alyssa, but this sounds like it might not work.

