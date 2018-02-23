According to the Washington Post’s Tokyo bureau chief, Anna Fifield, the South Korean media has nicknamed Ivanka Trump as “Bang-ka.” 😳

According to Fifield:

Ivanka’s nickname in South Korea = “방카” or “Bang-ka.” In full, her name is “I-bang-ka” but because “I” is a Korean surname, they just call her “Bang-ka.”

Yeah … we’re not too sure about this one:

Maybe this explains it?

😆 it is a friendly cute gesture to call her name informally…. if your name is, for example Annasil, Koreans might call you ‘Na-Sil’ because we treat you like a friend. I hope that Bang-Ka enjoys her visit in Korea 💐 — 🌴Eurina🌴 (@EurinaYujinCha) February 24, 2018

We’ll update this post if we ever unravel the mystery.

