Benjamin Kelly, and aide to state Rep. Shawn Harrison (District 63, Hillsborough County, FL) was fired on Tuesday after sending an email via his state address to Tampa Bay Times reporter Alex Leary claiming two of the students from Stoneman Douglas HS were actually “crisis actors”:

Here’s the email:

Kelley was quickly called out for spreading the debunked conspiracy theory, including by Sen. Marco Rubio:

Rep. Harrison, upon reading the report from Leary, placed Kelly on leave:

Kelly was later fired for the email by Speaker of the Florida House Richard Corcoran:

In Florida, the Speaker has to terminate the employee, not the Rep.:

After getting fired, Kelly, in a now private tweet, responded with “And you know the truth, and the truth will set you free”:

